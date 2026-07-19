Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Worldwide With Massive Jump

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 9: The tradition of Bollywood’s most loved slapstick series has now become completely bulletproof when it comes to the movie ticket box office. After seeing a decline during the middle of the week, the fourth part of the ensemble comedy Dhamaal, directed by Indra Kumar, witnessed an incredible comeback on the ninth day of its release. Relying largely on the huge crowd of families who came to watch the movie, it saw an astonishing 81.8% growth on the second Saturday of its release.

The Day 9 Breakout: Domestic Net and Worldwide Gross Tracker

The theatrical release of the treasure hunt movie got a big boost of energy on Saturday, July 18, 2026. As reported by box office tracking website Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 earned a considerable single-day gross in India of ₹10.00 crore, making the movie’s gross till date in India stand at a very strong ₹111.50 crore.

In the international market, the business has gone well beyond any expectations. With India’s cumulative gross reaching ₹132.93 crore and the international diaspora circuit earning ₹18.75 crore, the cumulative gross for Dhamaal 4 stands at an amazing figure of ₹151.68 crore. The big jump in weekend two was largely driven by 29.75% theatre occupancy with 8,401 screens.

Second Weekend Surge Saves the Weekday Slump

For the trade pundits, the box office path that the multi-starrer has taken has been interesting to follow. Following its theatrical launch on July 10, 2026, with a whopping opening week collection of ₹96.00 crores, Dhamaal 4 was faced with a lot of resistance on its second Friday (Day 8), registering a dip in collections to as low as ₹5.50 crore net.

Nevertheless, the sudden resurgence of the movie on the following day, Saturday, has brought about a change in the story. With its attendance almost doubling in one day, it is clear that the audience is still fond of light-hearted comedy and thus the movie is set up to maximize its theatrical window before more big-budgeted Hindi films hit the theatres.

What Is the Plot of Dhamaal 4?

This story revolves around an extremely chaotic multiple party highway race that comes about as a result of the last message delivered by a dying decoder, who tells about the coordinates of the hidden island gold of Shaitaan Singh. Guddu (played by Ajay Devgn) joins hands with Johnny, along with the franchise’s regular characters, namely Adi, Manav, and Lallan, for finding the gold. After a crazy adventure through cliffs, the party finds the gold, only to be attacked by a revengeful pirate. The sudden accident results in the collapse of the cave, causing the party to leave the gold behind.

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