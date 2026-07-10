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Home > Entertainment News > Dhamaal 4 Movie Review: 4/5, Ajay Devgn and Gang Deliver a Laugh Riot Packed With Treasure Hunt Chaos

Dhamaal 4 Movie Review: 4/5, Ajay Devgn and Gang Deliver a Laugh Riot Packed With Treasure Hunt Chaos

Dhamaal 4 Review: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, and Riteish Deshmukh reunite for a wild, logic-free race to find a 100-year-old hidden treasure. Packed with massive theatrical scale, nostalgic franchise callbacks, and standout comedy from Ravi Kishan, Indra Kumar’s latest directorial is a high-energy, wholesome laugh riot tailor-made for the ultimate family weekend watch.

Dhamaal 4 Poster, Image Credits- IMDb
Dhamaal 4 Poster, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-10 11:47 IST

In a move that is sure to bring back memories from its predecessors, Dhamaal is brought back to life by the efforts of Indra Kumar as he brings Dhamaal 4 into the limelight. This one sees the return of the classic group of comedians along with other big names like Ajay Devgn in an entirely new adventure hunt game. For those of you who seek some sense in the storyline, please turn away now.

What Is The Plot Of Dhamaal 4?

This time, however, the obsession is about a huge hidden treasure that dates back 100 years that belongs to the famous Shaitaan Singh. Its whereabouts are encoded in the dysfunctional brain of Prithvi, an erratic character essayed brilliantly by Upendra Limaye.

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Once the secret comes out, there starts a frantic chase towards a strange island denoted by the letter “M”. All the characters in the movie try their best to outwit others to find the khazana before others do. It creates a plot that is strewn with confusion, wrong clues and mad chases in weird locations.

Does The Situational Comedy Work?

What helps Dhamaal 4 succeed in what it is doing is the fact that it is based entirely on constant situational humour. The screenplay tosses you into a series of chaotic jungle escapades and unpredictable pirate meetups involving an extensive cast of characters who are strange, selfish, and incredibly unlucky. The film asks that you do not look for rationality.

In the first part of the film, the pace is very quick. It keeps on giving you a continuous stream of amusing callbacks to previous films of the series.

Who Steals The Show In The Ensemble Cast?

The real power of this movie comes from its amazing group of actors. Leading the pack with incredible confidence is Ajay Devgn, who works fantastically well with Sanjay Mishra, who is known for his comic timing and gives out moments that can have you literally rolling on the floor laughing. The stars of the franchise come back to create their electric chemistry once again, along with Sanjeeda Shaikh, who adds her own charm.

The performances of both Riteish Deshmukh and Anjali Anand, who is seen as his wife Paro, are extremely enjoyable with their local flavour and comic genius. With the help of Ravi Kishan, who is a scene-stealer as the crazy pirate captain, a whole new level of comedy is created. Upendra Limaye creates an excellent catalyst to the story, along with Esha Gupta, who shines on the screen.

How Are The Direction And Music?

Director Indra Kumar once again demonstrates his talent for creating an exhilarating situational comedy. An exciting script constantly makes you watch the film with interest by throwing one joke after another and entertaining survival scenarios on the island. Speaking of technical issues, the grandeur of the film looks absolutely breathtaking on the large screen, thus becoming a real theatrical event. In addition, music perfectly matches the film’s rhythm: songs such as Chatni and Qeher add fun to it.

The Verdict: Is It A Good Family Entertainer?

Dhamaal 4 is an entertaining ride made especially for cinema screens. This movie keeps up with its promises and provides unadulterated entertainment all through. Dhamaal 4 can be considered a complete entertainer, and it caters to viewers of all age groups – from the old people to children. If one wants to spend some good time laughing with their family this weekend, Dhamaal 4 is a must-watch movie.

Rating: 4/5

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Secures ‘A’ Certificate From CBFC After Months of Delay

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Dhamaal 4 Movie Review: 4/5, Ajay Devgn and Gang Deliver a Laugh Riot Packed With Treasure Hunt Chaos
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Dhamaal 4 Movie Review: 4/5, Ajay Devgn and Gang Deliver a Laugh Riot Packed With Treasure Hunt Chaos

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Dhamaal 4 Movie Review: 4/5, Ajay Devgn and Gang Deliver a Laugh Riot Packed With Treasure Hunt Chaos
Dhamaal 4 Movie Review: 4/5, Ajay Devgn and Gang Deliver a Laugh Riot Packed With Treasure Hunt Chaos
Dhamaal 4 Movie Review: 4/5, Ajay Devgn and Gang Deliver a Laugh Riot Packed With Treasure Hunt Chaos
Dhamaal 4 Movie Review: 4/5, Ajay Devgn and Gang Deliver a Laugh Riot Packed With Treasure Hunt Chaos

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