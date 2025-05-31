Home
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Their appearance together sparked emotional reactions among fans, reminding many of their journey as a couple and parents.

Dhanush and Ex-Wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth Reunite for Emotional Moment at Son's Graduation


Actor Dhanush and his former wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth were recently seen together after a long time, coming together to celebrate a special occasion — their elder son Yathra’s graduation ceremony.

The emotional reunion unfolded in front of the cameras, as Dhanush shared two candid snapshots on Instagram. The images showed the proud parents embracing and congratulating Yathra on reaching a significant academic milestone.

Style, Smiles, and Sentiments at the Graduation Ceremony

Dhanush sported a fresh crew cut with a white shirt and black trousers, while Aishwaryaa looked graceful in an off-white dress. The atmosphere appeared to be one of warmth and support, despite their separation.

Dhanush captioned the post simply: “Proud Parents #yathra”, along with two heart emojis.

Their appearance together sparked emotional reactions among fans, reminding many of their journey as a couple and parents.

From Togetherness to Respectful Separation

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, who had been married for 18 years, announced their decision to part ways on January 17, 2022. The announcement came through a heartfelt joint statement:

“18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting… Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this.”

The Chennai family court finalized their divorce on November 27, 2024, bringing legal closure to their relationship.

The couple had tied the knot in 2004 in a star-studded wedding in Chennai, with many luminaries from the film and political circles in attendance.

What’s Next for Dhanush on the Big Screen

On the professional front, Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his upcoming drama “Kuberaa”, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil, among others.

He’s also set to portray former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in an ambitious biopic titled Kalam. The project has generated significant buzz and is eagerly awaited by fans.

ALSO READ: Who Is Nandini Gupta? The Ambitious Miss World 2025 Finalist From India

 

