Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Dhanush moves ahead with a Rs 1 crore lawsuit against Nayanthara over unauthorized use of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ footage. Next court hearing on April 9, 2025.

Actor and filmmaker Dhanush has decided to move ahead with the main lawsuit against actress Nayanthara in an ongoing copyright dispute, further intensifying the legal battle between the two. According to reports, Dhanush’s production house, Wunderbar Films, has officially filed for damages worth Rs 1 crore from Nayanthara and the makers of a documentary that allegedly used behind-the-scenes footage from the 2015 film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ without prior consent.

This development follows a recent court ruling that denied an interim injunction request, as the documentary was released despite the case being sub judice.

Copyright Dispute: The Root of the Conflict

The legal dispute began when Nayanthara incorporated behind-the-scenes clips from ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in her documentary without obtaining permission from Dhanush or his production company. The film, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, was produced under Wunderbar Films, owned by Dhanush. The lawsuit not only claims unauthorized use of footage but also accuses Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, of unprofessional behavior during the film’s production.

Public Spat and Legal Proceedings

The case has also played out in the public domain, with both sides addressing their grievances on social media. After Dhanush initiated legal action, Nayanthara defended herself, calling the lawsuit unfair and unjust. In an open letter on Instagram, she clarified that she holds no resentment toward Dhanush and that her actions were not meant to cause conflict.

Her husband, Vignesh Shivan, also took to social media with a sarcastic response, urging people to watch the disputed three-minute footage for free, indirectly questioning the lawsuit’s validity.

Despite these public exchanges, the legal process remains ongoing, and the next hearing is scheduled for April 9, 2025.

What’s Next?

With the lawsuit officially moving forward, all eyes are now on the court proceedings. The case has sparked intense discussion in the film industry regarding copyright laws, fair use, and professional ethics in the Tamil cinema industry. It remains to be seen how the legal battle between Dhanush and Nayanthara will unfold in the coming months.

