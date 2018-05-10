'Kaala' directed by Pa Ranjith has strong political undertones and even the songs pack a lot of political punch. Director Ranjith always speaks about caste politics and feels that Dalits are oppressed in society. And in this film, there are plenty of lines that indicate this line of thought.

He is Thalaivar and I leave it for the people and God to decide what he would become in future, says Dhanush

National Award-winning actor Dhanush is not just Rajinikanth’s son-in-law but is also the producer of the film ‘Kaala’. At the stellar audio launch held in Chennai on May 9, Dhanush was beside Rajinikanth every step of the way. When he took to the stage, Dhanush was all praise for the Superstar. “Rajinikanth sir started his career as a villain, then slowly became a character artist and convinced people as a star and then achieved superstar status. Today, he is Thalaivar and I leave it for the people and God to decide what he would become in future,” said a smiling Dhanush.

The pan-Indian star who will be seen in the Hollywood film ‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir’, also added, “Despite being the biggest superstar in India, Rajini sir still has the dedication and stays true to the producer. When Ranjith finished narrating ‘Kaala’, Rajini sir wanted me to listen to the story and only after I gave my nod, he agreed to do this film. Rajini sir works for the betterment of the film and doesn’t care much about his health. In fact, he used to work till 3 am for ‘Kaala’.”

Dhanush saved the best line for last. he stated, “I am a hardcore Rajini fan. ‘Kaala’ is not a film produced by producer Dhanush but by Venkatesh Prabhu who is a hardcore Rajini fan.”

