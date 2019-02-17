Dhanush's much-awaited film Enai Noki Paayum Thota has successfully cleared all the censor board related queries and formalities and has got a UA certificate. Good news for its fans is, the movie is now all set to release soon. The film is a romantic action thriller film, featuring Dhanush and Megha Akash.

Enai Noki Paayum Thota is an upcoming Tamil language romantic action thriller film, in which for the first time, the director of the film Gautham Menon and actor Dhanish collaborated together. After so many problems, finally, the film has cleared all the formalities related to the censor board and is set to hit the theatres soon. The film features Dhanush and Megha Akash in lead roles. As per the reports, the film Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta should have been the debut film for Megha, but due to the delay in its release, the later films of the actor got released first including Petta.

The teaser of the film created a lot of curiosity among the fans and finally, the thirst of the fans will now be quenched as the film will now release soon. The director of the film, however, didn’t reveal the music composer and has termed him Mr X in the teaser. This hidden secret in the teaser has excited the fans, especially those who are eagerly waiting for Tamil movies. Later, the director announced the name of the composer Darbuka Siva. The hardworking actor Dhanush did his Bollywood debut in the movie Raanjhanaa with Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol in lead roles. The movie was a romantic drama film which led the actor to gain recognition in the north as well.

