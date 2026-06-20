Dhanush-Mrunal Thakur Breakup Reports Spark Buzz: What We Know About The Rumoured Relationship So Far

Fresh speculation surrounding Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur has taken over social media after reports claimed that the two actors have reportedly ended their relationship. The development comes months after the pair repeatedly found themselves at the centre of dating rumours, despite neither actor ever publicly confirming a romance. According to recent reports, Dhanush and Mrunal have allegedly decided to part ways after months of being linked together. However, neither the actors nor their representatives have commented on the latest claims, and no official reason behind the reported split has been disclosed.

The reports have reignited interest in one of the most talked-about celebrity rumours of the past year, prompting fans to revisit how the speculation first began.

How Did Dhanush And Mrunal Thakur’s Dating Rumours Start?

Buzz around Dhanush and Mrunal’s relationship first gained momentum in 2025 when the two actors were spotted at multiple industry events. Fans began connecting the dots after Mrunal attended the wrap-up celebrations of Dhanush’s film projects, and the pair were later seen together at public gatherings. Their social media activity also attracted attention. Internet users noticed that Mrunal had been following members of Dhanush’s family, prompting further speculation about a possible relationship. While none of these developments confirmed anything, they were enough to fuel months of gossip across entertainment portals and fan pages.

As the rumours intensified, several reports suggested that the two stars were considering taking their relationship to the next level, sparking widespread online discussion.

Did Dhanush And Mrunal Ever Confirm Their Relationship?

The short answer is no. Neither Dhanush nor Mrunal ever publicly acknowledged being in a romantic relationship. In fact, Mrunal repeatedly dismissed speculation linking her to the actor. Earlier this year, reports claiming that the duo were planning a Valentine’s Day wedding created a social media frenzy. Mrunal later shut down the rumours, calling them “baseless” and making it clear that the wedding reports were untrue. Several sources close to the actors also denied claims of an impending wedding, urging fans not to believe unverified reports.

In another interview, Mrunal pushed back against persistent speculation surrounding her personal life and stated that she did not have time to focus on dating amid her professional commitments.

Why Are Breakup Reports Trending Now?

The latest round of speculation began after reports surfaced claiming that the actors had allegedly gone their separate ways. The reports did not provide a specific reason for the purported breakup but suggested that the relationship had ended quietly. What has made the story particularly intriguing for fans is that the reported breakup comes after months of relationship rumours, marriage gossip and repeated denials. For many observers, it raises a simple question: were Dhanush and Mrunal ever actually a couple?

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding either the relationship or the reported breakup.

What’s Next For Dhanush And Mrunal Thakur?

Professionally, both actors remain busy with major projects. Dhanush continues to be one of the most sought-after stars in Indian cinema, balancing acting, directing and production ventures across the Tamil and Hindi industries. Meanwhile, Mrunal has built a strong pan-India presence following the success of films across Hindi, Telugu and other regional markets. While fans continue debating the latest reports, both actors appear focused on their careers rather than addressing the ongoing speculation.

Until either star chooses to speak publicly, the reported breakup remains exactly what it is for now, an unverified claim that has once again placed two of Indian cinema’s biggest names at the centre of a social media storm.