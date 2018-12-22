Tamil actor Dhanush has taken the Twitter by storm by revealing the first poster of Asuran, directed by Vetri Maaran. The social media blogging site has flooded with the compliments and has called it a blockbuster. Dhanush looks promising in the poster in his most charming appearance.

After Maari 2, Tamil actor Dhanush is all set to entertain his fans with a yet another flick named Asuran. Revealing the first look of the movie, Dhanush has left all the netizens impressed. In the poster, Dhanush looks charming in the poster with his stained teeth and ash being smeared on his forehead. In the caption, he wrote that as Maari 2’s success news is pouring in from everywhere, he was delighted to announce his next with Vetri Maaran’s Asuran which will be produced by the Vcreations Thanu sir.

Helmed by Vada Chennai filmmaker Vetrimaaran, the film is being bankrolled by Kalaipuli V Thanu of V Creations. This is not the first time that Dhanush and Vetrimaaran have collaborated for a project, earlier they have given hits like Aadukalam and Vada Chennai.

As #maari2’s success news is pouring in from everywhere , I’m delighted to announce my next with @VetriMaaran #Asuran .. will be produced by @theVcreations thanu sir. pic.twitter.com/O2encUqAcu — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 22, 2018

Soon after this post, the Twitterati started complimenting the poster and announced it as a blockbuster. Check out the tweets.

The film is all set to hit the theatres in August 2019. Dhanush had been featured in a gangster film, Vada Chennai. The movie has performed well on the Box office. Within six-day box office collection, the movie stood in Chennai at Rs 4.08 crore, Tamil Nadu Rs 35.5 crore, and Rs 58 crore globally. The film was made at a budget of about Rs 65 crore.

Vada Chennai has marked the third successive collaboration of Vetrimaaran and Dhanush after Pollathavan. The film has done well in the USA, Karnataka, and Kerala. Speaking about the domestic earning it has now dethroned Thala Ajith’s Billa 2 to become the highest-grossing A-rated Tamil film of all-time.

Critics praised the Vada Chennai for the actors’ stellar performance. One of the film reviews sated that Vetrimaaran has smartly crafted the film against the political landscape in Tamil.

