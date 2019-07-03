Dhanush: The pair of bothers Dhanush and Selvaraghavan will come together to reunite for a new project. It has been 8 years since their last venture, Mayakkam Enna in 2011.

Dhanush: Tamil singer and actor Dhanush has recently announced that he will be collaborating with his brother Selvaraghavan for a new project. Film director Selvaraghavan and Dhanush had previously worked together for Tamil films like Mayakkam Enna, Pudhupettai and Kadhal Kondein. Although the actor has confirmed signing the contract for a new film which will be directed by his brother Selvaraghavan, the title of the movie is yet to be finalized.

In a recent interview, Dhanush had also opened up about the rumours of him reuniting with Rajnikanth for another venture. He quashed all rumours regarding it and said that there is nothing planned of that sort and if there is a chance in the future he would surely love to team up with Rajnikanth.

Selvaraghavan is one of the most important persons in Dhanush’s life and also in his career in the acting industry. Both the brothers have been planning to work together for a very long time and this project was a perfect opportunity for them. The pair of brothers will be working together for a film after 8 years of their last film which was in 2011.

Dhanush was last seen in an action drama film Maari 2, where he portrays the character of Maari, a fun-loving gangster. Dhanush will next be seen in a romantic-thriller, Enai Noki Paayum Thota, which will be directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Megha Akash will play his love interest in the film.

Other then this project, Dhanush is busy with other ventures like Asuran and Vada Chennai 2. the actor also has his own production house and Dhanush has said that his directorial project, which had been rumored to be shelved is still very much on and that the shooting will resume soon.

