Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Dhanush announces new October 1 release for his directorial 'Idli Kadai,' co-starring Nithya Menon. The actor shared a colorful new poster from the film on X.

Actor and director Dhanush has announced a new release date for his fourth directorial venture, ‘Idli Kadai.’

The film, which was earlier set to release on April 10, will now hit theaters on October 1 of this year.

Dhanush took to his X account on Friday to share a new poster of the film, which shows the actor in a crisp shirt and dhoti, dancing with a group of people in a festival setting.

Along with the poster, the actor added a caption that read, “Idli Kadai #Oct1.”

Check out the new poster:

Apart from Dhanush, Nithya Menon is also part of the film. The two were last seen together in the 2022 hit Thiruchitrambalam and are set to reunite in Idli Kadai.

Dhanush had earlier announced the film in September last year when he shared a concept poster on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The poster depicted a small roadside shack under a starry sky with the caption, “#D52 #DD4 Om Namah Shivaya.”

Idli Kadai will feature music composed by GV Prakash, cinematography by Kiran Koushik, and editing by Prasanna GK.

The film is being produced under Dhanush’s banner Wunderbar Films in collaboration with Aakash Baskaran’s Dawn Pictures.

Meanwhile, Dhanush will next be seen in Kuberaa, which stars Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. The movie is set to hit theaters on June 20, 2025.

The film is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. The film, a socio-drama, is being shot in both Tamil and Telugu. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, the music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

