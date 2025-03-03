Home
Monday, March 3, 2025
  Dhanush's 'Idly Kadai' Postponed – Ajith's 'Good Bad Ugly' To Get Solo Release On April 10

Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ Postponed – Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ To Get Solo Release On April 10

Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ gets postponed, giving Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ a solo release on April 10. Reports suggest Dhanush may direct Ajith in a new film.

Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ Postponed – Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ To Get Solo Release On April 10


Dhanush’s highly anticipated Idly Kadai, which marks his fourth directorial venture, was initially set to clash with Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly on April 10. However, fresh reports suggest that Idly Kadai’s release has been postponed, paving the way for Good Bad Ugly to enjoy a solo theatrical run. While an official confirmation is awaited, speculation is rife that the decision was influenced by market dynamics and a major upcoming collaboration.

Dhanush to Direct Ajith? Exciting New Collaboration in the Works

Adding to the excitement, rumors are swirling that Dhanush is set to direct Ajith Kumar in a new project backed by Wunderbar Pictures, Dhanush’s own production house. The yet-to-be-titled film is also expected to feature music by Anirudh Ravichander, further heightening anticipation among fans.

With this potential collaboration taking shape, Idly Kadai’s new release date is expected to be announced soon. The film, starring Dhanush and Nithya Menen, brings back the successful Thiruchitrambalam duo in what is expected to be a heartwarming drama. Produced by Wunderbar Films, it also features Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj, and Rajkiran.

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Set for a Grand Solo Release

Meanwhile, Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is gearing up for its April 10 release. The action-comedy film stars Ajith Kumar in the lead, alongside Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, Yogi Babu, and Shine Tom Chacko.

Following the underwhelming reception of Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith fans are eagerly waiting for Good Bad Ugly to make a strong impact at the box office. With no direct competition, the film is expected to enjoy a solid theatrical run.

ALSO READ: Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Breaks Kollywood Records with Most-Watched Teaser in 24 Hour

