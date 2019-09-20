Dharma Production has signed with Netflix and will produce original content of films and shows, Drive the much-awaited Dharma Production film to be out as a Netflix original film.

Netflix is all set to make its first original film with Dharma Productions, Netflix has officially announced on Friday that the film Drive Starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput is going to be exclusively on Netflix.

The film Drive is an action-packed film directed by Tarun Mansukhani and is produced by Karan Johar, the film also stars Boman Irani, Vibha Chibber, Sapna Pabbi, Vikranjeet Virk and Pankaj Tripathi.

Karan Johar said that the vision for the film Drive was to make a film that elevates the genre of action-packed films all with the action sequences and chases that makes you bite your nails, he added that he is thrilled to join hands with Netflix again in bringing the fun film to the fans who love action genre.

Karan Johar also tweeted that all should be prepared to shift a high gear with Drive that will release on Netflix screens and posted a beautiful picture of Jacqueline and Sushant in which they both are on a boat and are giving us some major goals. Drive was the most awaited film and now it is officially out that it will release on Netflix screens.

Thee director of International original film of Netflix Srishti Behl Arya said that at Netflix, they try to make it a home for different genres that excites the fans all over the world for the different genres and they are excited to work with their first film with Dharma Productions she further added that the film is filled with good music and talented cast and crew and they just can’t wait to showcase it globally.

Dharma Production has signed with Netflix which will produce original content of films and shows. Netflix merged with Karan to produce Lust stories and the lined up show is Ghost Stories and Jacqueline will appear in the upcoming Netflix show Mrs Serial Killer.

