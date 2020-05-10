Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah is rumoured to get on the digital platform by Dharma productions. The film was scheduled to release on July 3, 2020, but it seems due to coronavirus makers have to change decisions.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah is a low budget film that has been produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and is also capable of winning hearts on the OTD platforms. This film is a biopic of the life of the Kargil martyr Vikram Batra. The film was scheduled to release on July 3, 2020 which is four days before the death anniversary of the Param Veer Chakra awardee and India’s braveheart.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who are under rumour of dating each other for long are going to seen romancing each other in Dharma productions Shershah. The couple was all set to give a heart taking performance and to deliver one of the most sensitive stories on big screens but seemed that not the makers are not convinced to wait for the reopenings of the theaters after lockdown for the release of small budget films like Shershah.

The makers have not revealed anything but it has been reported that they are planning to get the film on Netflix. Earlier films like Ghost stories and Drive did not perform well on the OTT platforms or we can say that the audience of the digital platforms did not like the content. Then Jnhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena has also been brought to the Netflix. There are reports that the makers are trying to get Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Shershah on Netflix on the scheduled release date. Whereas, nothing has been officially declared yet.

