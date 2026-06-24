Dharman First Look: Rajinikanth Turns ‘The Deadly Doctor’ In Intriguing Poster For His 173rd Film

Dharman First Look Out: When it comes to Rajinikanth, a single image is often enough to ignite a frenzy among fans. The Tamil cinema icon has once again proven that point with the first-look poster of Dharman: The Deadly Doctor, his upcoming film that is already among the most talked-about projects in South Indian cinema.

Released by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, the poster offers a tantalising glimpse into Rajinikanth’s character while revealing very little about the story itself. Yet, that has done little to curb the excitement. If anything, the mystery has only deepened the anticipation surrounding the film.

What Does Rajinikanth’s First Look In Dharman Reveal?

The newly released poster introduces Rajinikanth in an avatar fans have rarely seen before. Dressed as a doctor, the superstar stands in what appears to be an operating theatre. In his hand is a scalpel stained with blood. Yet despite the unsettling imagery, the familiar Rajinikanth trademarks remain intact, the confident smirk, the iconic sunglasses and the commanding screen presence that has defined his career for decades.

The contrast between a healer’s profession and the title The Deadly Doctor has immediately sparked curiosity among fans. Social media discussions have already begun speculating whether Rajinikanth will play a morally complex character, an anti-hero, or a doctor forced into extraordinary circumstances. The makers have not shared any plot details, leaving audiences to decode the symbolism from the poster alone.

Dharman First Look

Dharman: One Of Rajinikanth’s Most Anticipated Films

Beyond the intriguing first look, Dharman carries significance because it marks Rajinikanth’s 173rd film, a milestone that reflects a career spanning nearly five decades. The project is also notable for bringing together two of Tamil cinema’s biggest legends. While Rajinikanth headlines the film, it is being produced under Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International banner.

The collaboration between the two icons has generated considerable interest among movie lovers, especially given their long-standing influence on Indian cinema. For many fans, the film represents more than just another Rajinikanth release. It is a meeting of two cinematic institutions whose careers have shaped generations of filmmaking and fandom.

What Is Next For Rajinikanth?

Rajinikanth continues to remain one of Indian cinema’s most bankable stars despite a career that spans almost 50 years. The actor was last seen in Coolie, which featured an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj, with special appearances by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde.

With Dharman: The Deadly Doctor, the superstar appears set to explore a fresh character while retaining the larger-than-life appeal that has made him a cultural phenomenon. For now, the first-look poster has achieved exactly what it was meant to do: raise questions, spark theories and remind audiences that when Rajinikanth steps onto the screen, anticipation follows naturally.