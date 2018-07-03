Dharmendra, Bobby and Sunny Deol starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se will now hit the theatres on August 31, 2018. Navaniat Singh directorial third instalment of Yamla Pagla Deewana was earlier scheduled to release on August 15 which was also the release date of Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and Satyameva Jayate starring John Abraham.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the news of Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se date release.

#BreakingNews: #YamlaPaglaDeewanaPhirSe, which was scheduled for release on 15 Aug 2018, will now release on 31 Aug 2018… It's #Gold versus #SatyamevaJayate on 15 Aug 2018 now… #IndependenceDay2018 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2018

