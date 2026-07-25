LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid NEET Row; Priyanka Chopra, Vir Das, Vaani Kapoor And More Celebrities React

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid NEET Row; Priyanka Chopra, Vir Das, Vaani Kapoor And More Celebrities React

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has stepped down following weeks of protests over the NEET-UG controversy. As the resignation dominated social media, several Bollywood celebrities and public figures voiced their support for students and called the moment a victory for accountability.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns (Photo: X)
Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 16:22 IST

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns: History may remember this as the day Gen Z proved the power of sustained public pressure. After weeks of student-led protests over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down on Saturday. What began as outrage over alleged examination irregularities grew into a nationwide movement, with thousands gathering at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and millions amplifying the demand for accountability online.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Announcing his decision on X, Pradhan said he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a message addressed to students, he thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve and reiterated his commitment to education.

You Might Be Interested In

He wrote that he had always believed a “strong, inclusive and visionary education system” was the foundation of a stronger India and said he respected the aspirations and expectations of the country’s youth. Pradhan also said his decision was guided by the need to ensure students’ futures were not caught in prolonged political or legal disputes.

Bollywood stars back students after resignation

Soon after the announcement, the resignation became one of the biggest trends online, with several actors, musicians and comedians reacting on social media. Priyanka Chopra showed her support by commenting with clapping, heart and folded-hands emojis under journalist Faye D’Souza’s post.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid NEET Row; Priyanka Chopra, Vir Das, Vaani Kapoor And More Celebrities React

Actor Vaani Kapoor wrote, “For every student who kept pushing, kept questioning, and kept hoping… this moment is for you.”

Comedian Vir Das posted a message celebrating the students, writing, “You beautiful kids. Whatever the hell happens from here, you won. Now hurry up and celebrate.”

Samay Raina, Raftaar, Akansha Ranjan and Sanya Malhotra also shared posts or Instagram Stories reacting to the development. Vijay Varma posted a photo of Pradhan with the caption, “Accha chalta hoon… duaaon mein yaad rakhna,” while filmmaker Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Students are the future, and they pretty much are the present.”

More celebrities join the conversation

As reactions continued to pour in, more well-known names from the entertainment industry publicly acknowledged the development.

According to multiple reports, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Triptii Dimri engaged with posts related to the resignation through likes and interactions on social media, while Sonakshi Sinha, Swara Bhasker and singer Armaan Malik also expressed support for students. Swara Bhasker described the resignation as a “huge victory for students,” while Sonakshi Sinha and Armaan Malik were among the celebrities who shared their reactions online.

Why the resignation has become a major moment

The NEET-UG controversy has remained one of India’s biggest education stories over the past several weeks, triggering widespread public debate over examination integrity and student welfare. The protests brought thousands of students and supporters together, with demands ranging from greater transparency to institutional accountability.

While the political implications of Pradhan’s resignation will continue to unfold, the overwhelming response from actors, comedians, musicians and creators reflects how deeply the issue resonated beyond politics. For many public figures, the moment was less about a minister stepping down and more about acknowledging the persistence of students who kept the conversation alive.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid NEET Row; Priyanka Chopra, Vir Das, Vaani Kapoor And More Celebrities React
Tags: Bollywood reactionsdharmendra pradhanNEET paper leakpriyanka chopraVaani Kapoorvir das

RELATED News

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire Is Winning Over Android Gamers—Here’s Why Everyone’s Playing It

Did Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan Praise Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? Here’s What She Said

Adipurush Writer Manoj Muntashir Calls Defending The Film His ‘Biggest Mistake,’ Says He Is ‘Ashamed’

Manav Kaul Joins Mumbai’s NEET Protest, Hands Out Water To Students, Tells Reporters: ‘They Are Important’

Apoorva Makhija Opens Up About Emotional Struggles After India’s Got Latent Controversy, Says Sufi Motiwala ‘Saved’ Her During Darkest Phase

LATEST NEWS

Jantar Mantar Protest Ends: CJP Calls Off Agitation After Centre Accepts Key Demands

What Rahul Gandhi Said On Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Amid Student Protests

Rupee Under Pressure? Here’s How a Weak Currency Could Affect Your EMI, Travel Plans and Everyday Expenses

WI vs PAK 1st Test Prediction: Who Will Win? Toss Prediction, Dream11 Picks And More

Dr. Vivek Bindra Honours MSME Entrepreneurs at Bharat Export Summit & Awards 2026, Highlights India’s Global Export Growth Potential

Who is Yash Thakur? India Fast Bowler Makes T20I Debut vs Zimbabwe; IPL Record, Stats And Career

IND vs ZIM Live Match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Victim to Short Ball Yet Again, Richard Ngarava Takes Second Wicket | WATCH Video

What’s Driving Gen Z’s Anxiety? Experts Point Out 7 Major Reasons

From Student Politics To Union Cabinet: The Rise And Fall Of Dharmendra Pradhan

Jantar Mantar Protest Timeline: From CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark to Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid NEET Row; Priyanka Chopra, Vir Das, Vaani Kapoor And More Celebrities React

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid NEET Row; Priyanka Chopra, Vir Das, Vaani Kapoor And More Celebrities React

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid NEET Row; Priyanka Chopra, Vir Das, Vaani Kapoor And More Celebrities React
Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid NEET Row; Priyanka Chopra, Vir Das, Vaani Kapoor And More Celebrities React
Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid NEET Row; Priyanka Chopra, Vir Das, Vaani Kapoor And More Celebrities React
Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid NEET Row; Priyanka Chopra, Vir Das, Vaani Kapoor And More Celebrities React

QUICK LINKS