Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid NEET Row; Priyanka Chopra, Vir Das, Vaani Kapoor And More Celebrities React

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns: History may remember this as the day Gen Z proved the power of sustained public pressure. After weeks of student-led protests over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down on Saturday. What began as outrage over alleged examination irregularities grew into a nationwide movement, with thousands gathering at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and millions amplifying the demand for accountability online.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Announcing his decision on X, Pradhan said he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a message addressed to students, he thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve and reiterated his commitment to education.

He wrote that he had always believed a “strong, inclusive and visionary education system” was the foundation of a stronger India and said he respected the aspirations and expectations of the country’s youth. Pradhan also said his decision was guided by the need to ensure students’ futures were not caught in prolonged political or legal disputes.

Bollywood stars back students after resignation

Soon after the announcement, the resignation became one of the biggest trends online, with several actors, musicians and comedians reacting on social media. Priyanka Chopra showed her support by commenting with clapping, heart and folded-hands emojis under journalist Faye D’Souza’s post.

Actor Vaani Kapoor wrote, “For every student who kept pushing, kept questioning, and kept hoping… this moment is for you.”

Comedian Vir Das posted a message celebrating the students, writing, “You beautiful kids. Whatever the hell happens from here, you won. Now hurry up and celebrate.”

Samay Raina, Raftaar, Akansha Ranjan and Sanya Malhotra also shared posts or Instagram Stories reacting to the development. Vijay Varma posted a photo of Pradhan with the caption, “Accha chalta hoon… duaaon mein yaad rakhna,” while filmmaker Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Students are the future, and they pretty much are the present.”

More celebrities join the conversation

As reactions continued to pour in, more well-known names from the entertainment industry publicly acknowledged the development.

According to multiple reports, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Triptii Dimri engaged with posts related to the resignation through likes and interactions on social media, while Sonakshi Sinha, Swara Bhasker and singer Armaan Malik also expressed support for students. Swara Bhasker described the resignation as a “huge victory for students,” while Sonakshi Sinha and Armaan Malik were among the celebrities who shared their reactions online.

Why the resignation has become a major moment

The NEET-UG controversy has remained one of India’s biggest education stories over the past several weeks, triggering widespread public debate over examination integrity and student welfare. The protests brought thousands of students and supporters together, with demands ranging from greater transparency to institutional accountability.

While the political implications of Pradhan’s resignation will continue to unfold, the overwhelming response from actors, comedians, musicians and creators reflects how deeply the issue resonated beyond politics. For many public figures, the moment was less about a minister stepping down and more about acknowledging the persistence of students who kept the conversation alive.