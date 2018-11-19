Reports suggest that Remo D'Souza is making his much-anticipated film next year. Dharmesh Yelende as famously known as Dharmesh Sir is being given an opportunity to choreograph Varun Dhawan in his upcoming project.

The entertainment industry is now working with people who are giving everything for the creative space and making the songs and movie loved by the fans. Sometimes a job offer comes to people with the most unexpected sources. When you are dedicatedly working for your craft, something unexpected comes around which gives you bigger returns. Such is the case with Dharmesh Sir, who has given an opportunity to choreograph Varun Dhawan for Remo D’Souza in his upcoming movie. The dancer who started his campaign on the Dance reality show Dance India Dance is now a well-known dancer-choreographer in Bollywood. All this happened because of Remo D’Souza, as the dancer-choreographer-director him cast in ABCD along with other members from Dance India Dance.

Post the movie, Dharmesh becomes a sensation for his moves. Once again Remo and Dharmesh will be seen working together, but this time it will be behind the scenes for the movie. On the dance reality show known as Dance Plus 4, Remo saw the performance of Dharmesh’s group Gang’13 which moved him a lot. He then went on to ask Dharmesh Sir to choreograph a song in his next project with Varun Dhawan. The performance was so electrifying and creative that Remo had no option left to express his love and appreciation for the performance. Dharmesh expressed his reaction with utmost modesty and humility by being humble and blessed to have got so many opportunities in such a small span of time. He was grateful to Remo D’Souza for being so kind and encouraging to him.

Remo D’Souza’s next project film stars Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif. The two celebrities made an appearance on Koffee with Karan season 6, in which Varun Dhawan mistakenly revealed that he has come on the show to promote his upcoming film. Varun Dhawan was last seen in Sui Dhaaga: made in India. Varun has worked with Dharmesh in ABCD2 and the two shared a very good bond on the sets of ABCD2. Also, Varun affectionately calls Dharmesh’s group D-unit. Dharmesh praises Varun for his humble nature and modest personality. Varun Dhawan will be seen in Abhishek Varman’s next film called Kalank. Kalank is a period drama film starring Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Kunal Khemu, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Kalank is set to roll on April 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More