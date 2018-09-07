Dhh trailer: Manish Saini's directed Gujarati movie Dhh is all about the problems faced by the children in today's world. The trailer of Naseeruddin Shah starrer Dhh was released today and it garnered love and praises from every corner.

We all have seen a phase in our lives where we all wanted to score good marks in exams but never felt like studying. Now, Manish Saini’s directed Gujarati movie Dhh is all about the problems faced by the children in today’s world. The trailer of Naseeruddin Shah starrer Dhh was released today and it garnered love and praises from every corner. The 2-minute trailer that was released today covers the journey of three school going kids who are notorious, fun-loving and adventurous. Dhh covers the journey of three students aged between 10-14 years of age and their quest to master magic to get away from their parents’ scolding over poor marks.

Dhh is a story of three friends who are constantly scolded by their parents for scoring less in their exams and as expected the day-to-day scolding by parents leads them into hating studios even more.

As per the trailer, the three kids later come across a magician, Naseeruddin Shah, who makes them believe that everything is possible with magic. The film captures their journey of believing in magic. One thing that will surely engage the viewers is the comic timings.

