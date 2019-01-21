Dhinchak Pooja also known as Pooja Jain who made a brief appearance in Bigg Boss Season 11 has released her latest song Nache Jab Kudi Di on Youtube official account. It has received 16,761 views across the social media. She gained her popularity through various songs such as Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, Baapu Dede Thoda Cash, Swag Wali Topi.

Dhinchak Pooja also known as Pooja Jain who was shot to fame from songs such as Selfie Maine Leli Aaj, Baapu Dede Thoda Cash, Swag Wali Topi has again made headlines for her latest song titled, Nache Jab Kudi Di. Dhinchak Pooja has independently direct, produced and composed lyrics of this song. The song has been shared on the Youtube official account of Dhinchak Pooja. The beats are composed by Deejay Samrat. The song has recieved 16,761 views on Youtube.

She also made a brief appearance in Bigg Boss Season 11. Later, she was evicted and then chosen through a wild card but couldn’t reached the finale. She was evicted on 5 November, 2017. She also made an appearance at RJ Raunac’s Fun Ki Baat on a leading news channel. She is one of those celebrities who received millions of views on YouTube after receiving a lot of criticisms on the social media. The songs have often been described as cringe-worthy videos to gain fame.

The hatred for Pooja’s song was so much that in 2017, an individual filed a complaint. In response to this, YouTube even deleted all the song-videos on the grounds of privacy violation. However, later the videos were being re-uploaded.

On her Youtube official account, Dhinchak pooja had above 37,000 subscribers till 29 December, 2018. On her account she received more than 78000000 views till 29 December, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More