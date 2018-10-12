The Weekends are here and if you're not irritated enough, then Dhinchak Pooja is back to get on your nerves. Her latest song is as absurd as Selfie Maine Leli Aaj and as weird as Dilo Ka Shooter Hai Mera Scooter. However, as usual this new song Swag mera Style Hai has already garnered over 65 thousand view, within a few days of its release and still counting.

New song Swag mera Style Hai has already garnered over 65 thousand view, within a few days of its release and still counting.

The Weekends are here and if you’re not irritated enough, then Dhinchak Pooja is back to get on your nerves. Her latest song is as absurd as Selfie Maine Leli Aaj and as weird as Dilo Ka Shooter Hai Mera Scooter. However, as usual this new song Swag mera Style Hai has already garnered over 65 thousand view, within a few days of its release and still counting.

Dhinchak started with Selfie Maine Leli Aaj and continued with many like Dilo Ka Shooter Hai Mera Scooter, Swag Wali Topi, Afreen Bewafa, and not only this, she entered popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 as a contestant and quite obviously, created a song that also became the Bigg Boss song of the season.

ALSO READ: Sapna Choudhary’s Haryanvi song Daud Ki Chori crosses 22 million views on YouTube!

Now, she back to take social media by storm, with Swag Mera Style Hai, song’s video has also been uploaded on YouTube for her fans to see.

If the song is going to be a hit or another addition in the list of her irritating songs, will become clear in a few days. Here are the lyrics of the song.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar cancels Housefull 4’s shooting, Sajid Khan steps down as director

Dhinchak Pooja – Swag Mera Style Hai Lyrics

Swag Mera ,

Swag Mera ,

Swag Mera ,

Swwag Mera

Swag Mera Style Hai

Killer Meri Smile Hai

Gaadi 50 Lakh Ki

Speed Hundred Mile Hai

Swag Mera Style Hai

Killer Meri Smile Hai

Gaadi 50 Lakh Ki

Speed Hundred Mile Hai

Goli Maaru Hath Se

Jeb Mein Rakhi Wine Hai

Ghadi Nau Lakh Ki

Time Mera Fine Hai

Swag Mera Style Hai

Killer Meri Smile Hai

Gaadi 50 Lakh Ki

Speed Hundred Mile Hai

Heels Meri High Hai

Karoro Mein Kamai Hai

Jo Bhi Dekhe Loot Le

Free Ka Wifi Hai

Swag Mera Style Hai

Killer Meri Smile Hai

Gaadi 50 Lakh Ki

Speed Hundred Mile Hai

Black Mera Coat Hai

Red Meri Tai Hai

Gucci Ke Store Ne Photo

Meri Hi Lagayi Hai

Black Mera Coat Hai

Red Meri Tai Hai

Gucci Ke Store Ne Photo

Meri Hi Lagayi Hai

Swag Mera Style Hai

Killer Meri Smile Hai

Gaadi 50 Lakh Ki

Speed Hundred Mile Hai

Swag Mera Style Hai

Killer Meri Smile Hai

Gaadi 50 Lakh Ki

Speed Hundred Mile Hai

Saare Stars Chale Gaye

Meri Bari Aayi Hai

Maine Apni Kismat

Khud Hi Banai Hai ,

Khud Hi Banai Hai ,

Khud Hi Banai Hai ,

Free Ka Wifi Hai

Swag Mera Style Hai

Killer Meri Smile Hai

Gaadi 50 Lakh Ki

Speed Hundred Mile Hai

Swag Mera Style Hai

Killer Meri Smile Hai

Gaadi 50 Lakh Ki

Speed Hundred Mile Hai

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More