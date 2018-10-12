The Weekends are here and if you’re not irritated enough, then Dhinchak Pooja is back to get on your nerves. Her latest song is as absurd as Selfie Maine Leli Aaj and as weird as Dilo Ka Shooter Hai Mera Scooter. However, as usual this new song Swag mera Style Hai has already garnered over 65 thousand view, within a few days of its release and still counting.
Dhinchak started with Selfie Maine Leli Aaj and continued with many like Dilo Ka Shooter Hai Mera Scooter, Swag Wali Topi, Afreen Bewafa, and not only this, she entered popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 as a contestant and quite obviously, created a song that also became the Bigg Boss song of the season.
Now, she back to take social media by storm, with Swag Mera Style Hai, song’s video has also been uploaded on YouTube for her fans to see.
If the song is going to be a hit or another addition in the list of her irritating songs, will become clear in a few days. Here are the lyrics of the song.
Dhinchak Pooja – Swag Mera Style Hai Lyrics
Swag Mera ,
Swag Mera ,
Swag Mera ,
Swwag Mera
Swag Mera Style Hai
Killer Meri Smile Hai
Gaadi 50 Lakh Ki
Speed Hundred Mile Hai
Swag Mera Style Hai
Killer Meri Smile Hai
Gaadi 50 Lakh Ki
Speed Hundred Mile Hai
Goli Maaru Hath Se
Jeb Mein Rakhi Wine Hai
Ghadi Nau Lakh Ki
Time Mera Fine Hai
Swag Mera Style Hai
Killer Meri Smile Hai
Gaadi 50 Lakh Ki
Speed Hundred Mile Hai
Heels Meri High Hai
Karoro Mein Kamai Hai
Jo Bhi Dekhe Loot Le
Free Ka Wifi Hai
Swag Mera Style Hai
Killer Meri Smile Hai
Gaadi 50 Lakh Ki
Speed Hundred Mile Hai
Black Mera Coat Hai
Red Meri Tai Hai
Gucci Ke Store Ne Photo
Meri Hi Lagayi Hai
Black Mera Coat Hai
Red Meri Tai Hai
Gucci Ke Store Ne Photo
Meri Hi Lagayi Hai
Swag Mera Style Hai
Killer Meri Smile Hai
Gaadi 50 Lakh Ki
Speed Hundred Mile Hai
Swag Mera Style Hai
Killer Meri Smile Hai
Gaadi 50 Lakh Ki
Speed Hundred Mile Hai
Saare Stars Chale Gaye
Meri Bari Aayi Hai
Maine Apni Kismat
Khud Hi Banai Hai ,
Khud Hi Banai Hai ,
Khud Hi Banai Hai ,
Free Ka Wifi Hai
Swag Mera Style Hai
Killer Meri Smile Hai
Gaadi 50 Lakh Ki
Speed Hundred Mile Hai
Swag Mera Style Hai
Killer Meri Smile Hai
Gaadi 50 Lakh Ki
Speed Hundred Mile Hai
