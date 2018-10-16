Dhoka Deti Hai song: Bhojpuri actors Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav are making the audience go gaga over their latest song Dhoka Deti Hai from the film Balam Ji Love You. Released on October 15, the song has already garnered more than 2 million views on YouTube. In the song, the chemistry between Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav is too hot to handle.

Dhoka Deti Hai song: As Bhojpuri actors Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav continue to take social media by storm with their latest song Dhoka Deti Hai from the film Balam Ji Love You, the song is setting history. Released just 1 day go, the song has already crossed Rs 1 million views, making it a blockbuster. Sharing the annoucement of the same on her official Instagram account, Akshara expressed her excitement and thanked the audience as well as fans for their constant love and support.

Sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Khushboo Jain and penned by Shyam Dehati, the song has struck a chord with the fans due to its peppy and foot-tapping nature. Donning a sexy blue and golden dress, Akshara is looking absolutely phenomenal in the song.

Have a look at Akshara Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav-starrer song Dhoka Deti Hai here:

One look a the video and one can understand why Akshara is the queen of Bhojpuri film industry. With sensuous looks along with hot and sultry moves, the diva is stealing the show with her power-packed performance and setting the screens on fire.

Along with her, Khesari Lal Yadav is perfectly complementing her charm and energy in the video. Dressed in a white top paired with lime green dhoti, he is impressed one and all with his entertaining performance. Looking at the video, one can be sure that the video is all set to break several records and shine through as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Have a look at Akshara Singh’s photos that take social media by storm:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More