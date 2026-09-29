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Home > Entertainment News > A Desperate Family, A Feudal Secret And A Plan Gone Wrong: ‘Dhood’ Teaser Brings Rajasthan’s Dark Story To PAN-India Screens

A Desperate Family, A Feudal Secret And A Plan Gone Wrong: ‘Dhood’ Teaser Brings Rajasthan’s Dark Story To PAN-India Screens

A Desperate Family, A Feudal Secret And A Plan Gone Wrong: ‘Dhood’ Teaser Brings Rajasthan’s Dark Story To PAN-India Screens

Dhood Teaser Out (Image: X)
Dhood Teaser Out (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 19:53 IST

Rajasthan is heading to theatres across India with Dhood (SandStorm), a Rajasthani psychological thriller that explores family, power, greed and desperation. The teaser of Anand Singh Chouhan’s film is now out, offering a glimpse into a world rooted in Rajasthan’s culture and set in the early 1990s. The film is being positioned as the first Rajasthani film to embark on a pan-India theatrical journey.

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Dhood will release nationwide on October 23, 2026, with Miraj Cinemas handling its theatrical distribution.

What Is ‘Dhood’ About?

The teaser keeps the complete story under wraps but establishes a tense family drama filled with secrets and desperation. The makers describe the film with the line, “A Family. A Wish. A desperation. Everything eventually turns to Dust.” The tagline also connects with the film’s title, Dhood, which means “Sandstorm.” Set in early 1990s Rajasthan, the film explores how greed, family lineage and the desire for a better life can push people towards difficult choices.

The story reportedly centres on a family connected to a feudal household. A plan born out of desperation gradually takes a darker turn, bringing questions of power, loyalty and betrayal into the picture.

Yashpal Sharma Leads The Cast

Dhood features an ensemble cast led by Yashpal Sharma and Alka Amin. Bhawani Singh Chouhan, Vivek Pareek, Praveen Choudhary and Vanikki Tyagi are also part of the film. Written and directed by Anand Singh Chouhan, the film aims to combine a culturally rooted Rajasthan setting with the tension of a psychological thriller. The teaser highlights the desert landscape and traditional surroundings while hinting at the darker conflict within the story.

Why ‘Dhood’ Is A Significant Release

The film’s biggest talking point is its nationwide theatrical plan. Regional films have increasingly found audiences outside their home markets, but Dhood is attempting to take Rajasthani storytelling directly to screens across India.

The film is being presented by Kalam Academy and Samar Jain, with Soul Of Desert Production in association with Studio Ainak. Music has been composed by Mehul Surti. For the makers, the pan-India release represents an opportunity to take Rajasthan’s language, landscape and stories to a wider theatrical audience.

When Will ‘Dhood’ Release?

Dhood (SandStorm) is scheduled to arrive in cinemas nationwide on October 23, 2026. With its 1990s setting, desert backdrop and story of family, power and desperation, the film is aiming to give audiences a darker side of Rajasthan beyond its familiar tourist imagery.

The teaser offers only a glimpse of what is coming, but its central question is already clear: when a family’s wish turns into desperation, how far can it go before everything turns to dust?

ALSO READ: ‘Huh? Is This Real. Wow’: Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Bansuri Swaraj’s ‘Vande Mataram’ Dare To Rahul Gandhi

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A Desperate Family, A Feudal Secret And A Plan Gone Wrong: ‘Dhood’ Teaser Brings Rajasthan’s Dark Story To PAN-India Screens

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A Desperate Family, A Feudal Secret And A Plan Gone Wrong: ‘Dhood’ Teaser Brings Rajasthan’s Dark Story To PAN-India Screens

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A Desperate Family, A Feudal Secret And A Plan Gone Wrong: ‘Dhood’ Teaser Brings Rajasthan’s Dark Story To PAN-India Screens

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A Desperate Family, A Feudal Secret And A Plan Gone Wrong: ‘Dhood’ Teaser Brings Rajasthan’s Dark Story To PAN-India Screens
A Desperate Family, A Feudal Secret And A Plan Gone Wrong: ‘Dhood’ Teaser Brings Rajasthan’s Dark Story To PAN-India Screens
A Desperate Family, A Feudal Secret And A Plan Gone Wrong: ‘Dhood’ Teaser Brings Rajasthan’s Dark Story To PAN-India Screens
A Desperate Family, A Feudal Secret And A Plan Gone Wrong: ‘Dhood’ Teaser Brings Rajasthan’s Dark Story To PAN-India Screens
A Desperate Family, A Feudal Secret And A Plan Gone Wrong: ‘Dhood’ Teaser Brings Rajasthan’s Dark Story To PAN-India Screens

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