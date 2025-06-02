Dhoom 4: Aditya Chopra & Shridhar Raghavan Lock Script, Ranbir Kapoor to Star in Action-Packed Blockbuster from April 2026

Before shifting gears to Dhoom 4, Ranbir Kapoor has a tight schedule ahead. He is currently filming Love And War with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The iconic Dhoom franchise, known for redefining action cinema in India, is finally returning with its much-anticipated fourth instalment. Aditya Chopra, the mastermind behind the franchise, is all set to kick off Dhoom 4 in April 2026. This time, Ranbir Kapoor takes center stage, promising a thrilling new era for the action-packed saga.

Script Finalized: A Fresh Vision with Global Appeal

After years of speculation, the project is now gaining serious momentum. Aditya Chopra has joined hands with acclaimed writer Shridhar Raghavan to craft a gripping narrative for the reboot.

“Aditya Chopra has been closely involved in developing the story and screenplay of Dhoom 4 with Shridhar Raghavan. They are currently working on the story draft that’s worthy of the hype around the reboot with Dhoom 4,” a source quoted in a report.

Ranbir Kapoor, roped in as the lead, is said to be enthusiastic about diving into this high-stakes world of stylish heists and motorcycle chases.

“Ranbir is the apt choice for Dhoom 4, and the character is also designed keeping his aura and personality in mind. The new Dhoom film is being designed keeping the global action standards in mind, and the visual pallete, as also storytelling will be very different from the already established YRF Spy Universe,” the source added.

Ayan Mukerji Likely to Direct, Targeting 2027 Release

Yash Raj Films is reportedly eyeing a 2027 release date. The shooting is scheduled to begin in April 2026 and wrap by the end of that year.

Ayan Mukerji, a frequent collaborator of Ranbir and the director behind Brahmastra, is currently the top contender to helm the film. He is expected to begin full-scale pre-production work once War 2 hits theatres on Independence Day 2025.

Ranbir’s Packed Slate Before Dhoom 4

Before shifting gears to Dhoom 4, Ranbir Kapoor has a tight schedule ahead. He is currently filming Love And War with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Once that wraps, he will dive into the second part of Ramayana. Only after completing these two major commitments will he begin working on Dhoom 4.

Meanwhile, fans can also look forward to Brahmastra 2 and Animal Park, both of which are in the pipeline for the actor.

With a blend of a fresh storyline, international-scale action, and Ranbir’s star power, Dhoom 4 is shaping up to be a major cinematic event.

