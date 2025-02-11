Dhruv Rathee Condemns Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comment On India’s Got Latent, Calls For Ethical Content Creation

Popular YouTuber and social commentator Dhruv Rathee has publicly criticized podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia for making crude and offensive remarks on comedian Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent.

Popular YouTuber and social commentator Dhruv Rathee has publicly criticized podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia for making crude and offensive remarks on comedian Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. The controversy has sparked intense debate about the impact of inappropriate humor on young audiences and the moral responsibility of content creators.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dhruv Rathee’s Statement on X

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rathee expressed his disapproval of content that relies on shock value and offensive humor, arguing that such trends negatively influence the youth. He emphasized the importance of maintaining decorum in public discourse and called for responsible content creation.

In his post, Rathee stated:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I’ve always been strongly against abusive and vulgar language. In the 1000+ videos, shorts, and reels that I have made, you won’t find a single abusive word for anyone. What is being done today in the name of ‘dank comedy’ is pure nonsense. The only purpose is to shock and disgust audiences for views, which is having a disastrous impact on the moral development of our youth. However, calling for any government bans for this is not the solution, as it may usher in a harsh censorship regime. Instead, we need to pressurize content creators to make better content.”

Rathee further likened India’s Got Latent to certain controversial films that, in his view, contribute to the moral decay of society. He urged content creators to be mindful of their influence rather than resorting to crude humor for engagement.

I’ve always been strongly against abusive and vulgar language. In the 1000+ videos, shorts and reels that I have made, you won’t find a single abusive word for anyone. What is being done today in the name of dank comedy is pure nonsense. The only purpose is to shock and disgust… — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) February 10, 2025

What Led to the Backlash?

The controversy stems from a recent episode of India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, where Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, made remarks that many deemed crude and inappropriate. The show, which features edgy and often controversial humor, has gained notoriety for pushing the boundaries of comedic expression.

However, during the episode in question, Allahbadia’s comments sparked outrage, leading to widespread criticism. Viewers and fellow content creators condemned the remarks as distasteful and argued that such content fosters a toxic culture online.

Case Against Ranveer Allahbadia, Rebel Kid, and Samay Raina

The backlash has intensified as reports suggest that a formal complaint has been filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Rebel Kid (a known internet personality), and Samay Raina. The complaint alleges that their content promotes vulgarity and could be considered offensive under India’s obscenity laws.

Authorities are now examining whether the remarks made on the show violate any legal provisions. If the case gains traction, it could set a precedent for regulating content on digital platforms without imposing direct censorship.

The Larger Debate on Digital Content and Free Speech

This controversy has reignited discussions on freedom of speech vs. responsible content creation in the digital space. While some argue that comedians and influencers should have the creative liberty to express themselves freely, others believe that platforms must enforce ethical guidelines to prevent the normalization of abusive and offensive speech.

Many internet users have supported Dhruv Rathee’s stance, urging influencers to be more conscious of their impact on young audiences. However, some have defended Allahbadia and Raina, arguing that humor is subjective and that audiences have the choice to engage or disengage.

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen whether Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, or Rebel Kid will issue a formal response to the allegations. Meanwhile, Rathee’s strong stance has further fueled conversations around content regulation in the digital era.