Yes, Chiyaan Vikram is back and this time as a spy. The teaser is out and fans are lapping it up. In the quick teaser, fans get a sneak peek into the action scenes from hot car chases and fights to parasailing. What will be interesting to see is director Gautham Menon who makes a quick cameo in this movie as well. Try and spot him in the teaser?

The teaser of Chiyaan Vikram’s film with Gautham Menon is out and fans are lapping it up! In ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’, Vikram plays a spy and is looking suave and stylish in the teaser. So what can we expect from the film? In the quick teaser, fans are given a sneak peek into the hot action scenes from car chases and fights to parasailing. Vikram has stuck to his natural salt-and-pepper avatar and rocks the look. Silambarasan, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ritu Varma, Seeman, Simran and Raadhika are the others in the movie. But as always director Gautham Menon makes a quick cameo in this movie as well. Can you spot him in the teaser?

The ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ teaser is a huge relief for the Tamil audience and comes as a delight to them after the ‘Saamy Square’ trailer which got trolled heavily. Both the films’ star Chiyaan Vikram but they are as different as day and night.

In ‘Saamy Square’, Vikram plays a cop but him spouting “I am not God, I am a devil” and slapping people around has left much to desired. Oh and let’s not forget that this Saamy has got pent-up anger for the last 15 years (as it’s a sequel to director Hari’s 2003 ‘Saamy’).

Uber-talented Vikram desperately needs a hit to put him back in the game in Kollywood. His last few films have left much to be desired leaving fans hugely disappointed. The actor seems to have signed on Hari’s film hoping it will bring back the ‘Saamy’ magic. However, the Tamil audience has evolved and it could be the Gautham Menon film that could bring back the magic.

Gautham Menon is known to make stylish films and re-build the image of his heroes. Given the look that Vikram has in ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ and Gautham Menon’s penchant for good story-telling, it looks like Vikram may be well and truly back!

This magnum opus has been produced by Gautham Menon, Venkat Somasundaram, Reshma Ghatala, P Madan and Senthil Veeraasamy under the banners Ondraga Entertainment, Escape Artists Motion Pictures and Kondaduvom Entertainment. Lyca has taken over the distribution.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App