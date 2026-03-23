Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Rs 619 Crore Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Beats Pushpa 2, Gadar 2, Chhaava

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated film Dhurandhar 2 is rewriting box office history with its phenomenal performance worldwide. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller sequel has stormed past the Rs 600 crore mark in just four days, collecting an impressive Rs 619 crore globally.

With the massive feat, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of blockbuster hits like Pushpa 2, Gadar 2, and Chhaava, cementing its position as one of the biggest cinematic successes of recent times.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, on Sunday, Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller recorded an Indian net collection of Rs 114.85 crore, taking its first weekend domestic net total to Rs 454.12 crore, and domestic gross collection to Rs 541.97 crore.

With Rs 149.35 crore gross collection from overseas, Dhurandhar 2’s total worldwide box office collection stands at Rs 691.32 crore. Aditya Dhar’s movie opened strongly on Thursday with Rs 102.55 crore, after already earning Rs 43 crore through paid previews on March 18.

The numbers rebounded on Saturday with a Rs 39.48 per cent jump to reach Rs 113 crore. The momentum continued on Sunday, with the film collecting Rs 114.85 crore, making two back-to-back Rs 100 crore days, a first for Hindi cinema.

Dhurandhar vs Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Released in early December 2025, Dhurandhar had a strong opening weekend, with its first-week India net box office collection reaching around Rs 207.25 crore. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is ahead of the race with an impressive Rs 454.12 crore in India by Sunday.

Ranveer Singh’s movie sequel also gained from solid pre-release buzz, collecting Rs 43 crore through paid previews.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a high-octane geopolitical action thriller that features Ranveer Singh playing Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, who is tasked to infiltrate Pakistan’s terror-criminal network.

The film also features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. Dhurandhar 1 was a massive success as Aditya Dhar’s movie earned Rs 1300 crore worldwide and continues to run in theatres even three months after its release.

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