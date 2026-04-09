Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Delayed Amid IPL 2026 Buzz, Fans Guess New Streaming Date And Reasons Behind Postponement

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Delayed Amid IPL 2026 Buzz, Fans Guess New Streaming Date And Reasons Behind Postponement

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Delayed Amid IPL 2026 Buzz, Fans Guess New Streaming Date And Reasons Behind Postponement

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, has surpassed ₹1,600 crore globally, but the IPL 2026 viewership impact has delayed its OTT release on JioHotstar. Makers plan a late May or early June release to maximize streaming numbers while the film continues strong theatrical performance.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Delayed Amid IPL 2026
Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Delayed Amid IPL 2026

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 9, 2026 13:57:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Delayed Amid IPL 2026 Buzz, Fans Guess New Streaming Date And Reasons Behind Postponement

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which stars Ranveer Singh, has become a worldwide box office success as it has surpassed the incredible ₹1,600 crore milestone. The viewers who want to watch the spy thriller at home will need to wait for additional time.

The current industry information indicates that the film’s digital release on JioHotstar has undergone a planned scheduling delay. The initial release date set for May was changed because IPL 2026 would attract extremely high viewership.

The streaming service and the movie creators decided to change their release date because they believe ‘cricket fever’ will decrease digital viewership of the movie, which will now release between late May and early June 2026. The movie’s box office success has created this delay because it keeps attracting audiences to theaters who visit multiple weeks after its March 19 opening.

You Might Be Interested In

The streaming service JioHotstar, which acquired digital rights through a major contract, now chooses to implement a “wait and watch” strategy so that the film receives complete focus after the cricket season ends.

Dhurandhar 2 Strategic Postponement

The streaming delay for Dhurandhar 2 results from a deliberate strategy which aims to increase audience interaction with the content. The Indian Premier League (IPL) functions as a dominant force during specific seasons because it captures most of the digital audience who watch programs during prime time.

The release of Dhurandhar 2 as a high-budget franchise film during peak tournament times would divide viewer focus which would result in reduced “first-day” streaming numbers that OTT platforms need to succeed.

The platform intends to use the film’s enormous popularity, which has already become a stateful fact through this acquisition, to increase its brand value. The platform demonstrates complete control over a major 2023 blockbuster through its exclusive streaming rights, yet the platform has chosen to delay its actual usage until after the IPL season’s most important matches.

The platform selected a new date for the end of May which enables the film to become the main entertainment show that follows the IPL championship through the period when cricket events typically end.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Sustainability

The financial success of Dhurandhar 2 at cinemas proves its OTT release does not need to happen yet because the film does not require immediate digital streaming rights. Major blockbusters usually follow a typical eight-week theatrical window but producers want to extend ticket sales because their film has achieved record-breaking success.

The film’s nearly four-hour length has not impacted audience attendance which has helped it become one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026 worldwide through its worldwide box office success.

Theatrical rights which JioHotstar acquired for between ₹120 and ₹150 crore will bring maximum online viewership when the film debuts after the cinema and cricket match audiences decline.

Also Read: Will Dhurandhar 2 OTT Be A Trimmed Version? Viewers Wonder How Much Might Change In The Streaming Edition

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dhurandhar 2 OTT delayIPL 2026 impactRanveer Singh film

RELATED News

Did Ramayana’s Lakshman Ravi Dubey Just Surpass Ranbir Kapoor In IMDB Rankings? All About The TV Star Making Waves

Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ Making It Big With 21M+ Views In 24 Hours: Watch Comedian’s Top 5 Viewed Videos

Who Is Hansika Motwani’s Sister-In-law, Muskan Nancy James? Accused Of Defamation After Shocking Domestic Violence Allegations Surface

Dhurandhar 2 Faces Legal Trouble As Trimurti Films Targets B62 Studios Over The ‘Oye Oye’ Song: What Really Happened Behind It?

Who Is Abhirami Venkatachalam? Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Fame Actress’ ‘Won’t Stand Naked’ Remarks Slamming ‘Unruly’ Subscribers Go Viral

LATEST NEWS

CEC Gyanesh Kumar vs IAS Anurag Yadav: Heated Clash In Meeting Ends With ECI Removing Senior Bureaucrat, West Bengal Poll Observer – Here’s What Happened

Kolkata Weather Update, IPL 2026 KKR vs LSG: Will Rain Play Spoilsport Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants? | IPL Match Today

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India

CRPF Recruitment 2026 Notification Released Check Eligibility, Salary and Key dates To Apply

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Delayed Amid IPL 2026 Buzz, Fans Guess New Streaming Date And Reasons Behind Postponement

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Lifts A Young Girl And….

Unnati Hooda vs Tomoka Miyazaki: When And Where to Watch Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in India

UAE Weather Today April 9: Rain Likely in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah as NCM Warns of Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds, Heavy Showers Likely Till THIS Date

Rewa: Student Fans Teacher In A Govt School Amid Lack Of Basic Facilities; Video Draws Criticism For Sarcasm Instead Of Highlighting Infrastructure Gaps | WATCH

What Is China’s Neck-Hanging Exercise? Bizarre Tree-Hanging Therapy For Neck Pain Goes Viral, Doctors Issue Warning

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Delayed Amid IPL 2026 Buzz, Fans Guess New Streaming Date And Reasons Behind Postponement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Delayed Amid IPL 2026 Buzz, Fans Guess New Streaming Date And Reasons Behind Postponement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Delayed Amid IPL 2026 Buzz, Fans Guess New Streaming Date And Reasons Behind Postponement
Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Delayed Amid IPL 2026 Buzz, Fans Guess New Streaming Date And Reasons Behind Postponement
Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Delayed Amid IPL 2026 Buzz, Fans Guess New Streaming Date And Reasons Behind Postponement
Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Delayed Amid IPL 2026 Buzz, Fans Guess New Streaming Date And Reasons Behind Postponement

QUICK LINKS