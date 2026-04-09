Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Delayed Amid IPL 2026 Buzz, Fans Guess New Streaming Date And Reasons Behind Postponement

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which stars Ranveer Singh, has become a worldwide box office success as it has surpassed the incredible ₹1,600 crore milestone. The viewers who want to watch the spy thriller at home will need to wait for additional time.

The current industry information indicates that the film’s digital release on JioHotstar has undergone a planned scheduling delay. The initial release date set for May was changed because IPL 2026 would attract extremely high viewership.

The streaming service and the movie creators decided to change their release date because they believe ‘cricket fever’ will decrease digital viewership of the movie, which will now release between late May and early June 2026. The movie’s box office success has created this delay because it keeps attracting audiences to theaters who visit multiple weeks after its March 19 opening.

The streaming service JioHotstar, which acquired digital rights through a major contract, now chooses to implement a “wait and watch” strategy so that the film receives complete focus after the cricket season ends.

Dhurandhar 2 Strategic Postponement

The streaming delay for Dhurandhar 2 results from a deliberate strategy which aims to increase audience interaction with the content. The Indian Premier League (IPL) functions as a dominant force during specific seasons because it captures most of the digital audience who watch programs during prime time.

The release of Dhurandhar 2 as a high-budget franchise film during peak tournament times would divide viewer focus which would result in reduced “first-day” streaming numbers that OTT platforms need to succeed.

The platform intends to use the film’s enormous popularity, which has already become a stateful fact through this acquisition, to increase its brand value. The platform demonstrates complete control over a major 2023 blockbuster through its exclusive streaming rights, yet the platform has chosen to delay its actual usage until after the IPL season’s most important matches.

The platform selected a new date for the end of May which enables the film to become the main entertainment show that follows the IPL championship through the period when cricket events typically end.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Sustainability

The financial success of Dhurandhar 2 at cinemas proves its OTT release does not need to happen yet because the film does not require immediate digital streaming rights. Major blockbusters usually follow a typical eight-week theatrical window but producers want to extend ticket sales because their film has achieved record-breaking success.

The film’s nearly four-hour length has not impacted audience attendance which has helped it become one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026 worldwide through its worldwide box office success.

Theatrical rights which JioHotstar acquired for between ₹120 and ₹150 crore will bring maximum online viewership when the film debuts after the cinema and cricket match audiences decline.

Also Read: Will Dhurandhar 2 OTT Be A Trimmed Version? Viewers Wonder How Much Might Change In The Streaming Edition