Dhurandhar 2 TV Release: What 45–50 Cuts Actually Mean For The Film’s Television Version

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is heading to television, but audiences will not see exactly the same version that played in cinemas. The Aditya Dhar directorial has received a U/A 16+ certification for its television premiere after undergoing around 45–50 cuts, according to a trade source cited by Bollywood Hungama. The changes reportedly focused largely on the film’s violent and gory material.

The television version is scheduled to premiere on Star Gold on October 18 at 7 PM. But there is an interesting detail hidden behind the “45–50 cuts” headline. Despite the large number of edits, the revised version is only about 10 minutes shorter than the theatrical cut. So, what exactly happened to Dhurandhar: The Revenge before it could reach television?

Why Did Dhurandhar 2 Need A New Certification For TV?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge originally received an A certificate for its theatrical release. The film’s CBFC record shows a certified theatrical length of 229.6 metres, corresponding to a runtime of roughly 3 hours and 49 minutes.

An A certificate restricted the film’s theatrical audience to adults. For its television broadcast, however, the makers needed a version that met the requirements for a younger television audience. That meant submitting the film to the CBFC again and making the required modifications. The result was a new U/A 16+ version, cleared for television on September 24, according to reports citing the certification details.

What Does 45–50 Cuts Actually Mean?

This is where the headline can be misleading. “45–50 cuts” does not mean 45–50 complete scenes were removed from the film. According to the trade source cited in the reports, almost all of the modifications concerned extremely violent and gory scenes.

In practice, a “cut” can refer to an individual edit within a sequence. A few seconds can be removed from one shot, a visual can be shortened, or a particular portion of a violent sequence can be taken out. Therefore, dozens of individual modifications do not necessarily translate into dozens of minutes disappearing from the film.

That distinction is particularly important in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, because the reported final difference between the two versions is relatively small compared with the number of edits.

The TV Version Is 10 Minutes Shorter

The theatrical version had a runtime of approximately 229 minutes and 36 seconds, or 3 hours, 49 minutes and 36 seconds. The new U/A 16+ television version has reportedly been certified at 219 minutes and 6 seconds, or 3 hours, 39 minutes and 6 seconds.

That puts the difference at exactly 10 minutes and 30 seconds. So while the film has undergone approximately 45–50 modifications, most of those changes appear to involve relatively short portions of individual scenes rather than entire sequences being removed.

The result is still a very long television film, running for more than three and a half hours before accounting for commercial breaks.

Which Parts Of Dhurandhar 2 Were Cut?

The available reports do not provide a complete public list of all 45–50 television edits. However, a trade source quoted by Bollywood Hungama said that the modifications largely involved violent and gory material. The same source claimed the disturbing portions were edited in a way intended to preserve the overall impact of the film.

That means viewers should not necessarily expect a radically different version of the story. Instead, the principal changes appear to concern how certain violent moments are presented. This is also different from the film’s earlier theatrical certification process.

Dhurandhar 2 Had Faced CBFC Cuts Before Its Theatrical Release Too

The television edits are not the first time Dhurandhar: The Revenge has undergone changes for certification. Ahead of its theatrical release in March, the film received an A certificate after a series of modifications.

Contemporary reports said the CBFC changes included reductions to violent imagery, including portions involving beheading and other graphic acts. Some abusive words were also muted or replaced, while other changes involved subtitles and references. The theatrical version ultimately ran for around 3 hours and 49 minutes. The CBFC’s official database lists the film at 229.6 metres under its March 17 certification. The new television certification therefore represents another round of modifications for a different viewing environment.

Why Is The Rating Now U/A 16+?

The change from A to U/A 16+ is central to the television version. The A certificate applied to the theatrical version because of the film’s content. The revised television version has been cleared under U/A 16+, allowing it to reach a broader audience while retaining an age restriction. That does not mean the film has suddenly become a family-friendly movie.

Rather, the certification reflects the fact that the television version has been modified to meet the standards applicable to that category. The reported removal or alteration of violent and graphic material is therefore directly connected to the new certification.

Will The TV Version Feel Very Different?

Based on the information currently available, there is no indication that the television version will contain a completely different storyline. The reported edits are concentrated on violent and gory material, while the trade source cited by Bollywood Hungama said the filmmakers were able to make the changes while retaining the film’s impact.

The most noticeable difference for viewers is therefore likely to be in individual action sequences rather than the overall narrative. However, without a complete publicly available list of every edit, it would be premature to identify specific scenes as definitely removed or altered beyond the changes documented in the certification reporting.

When And Where To Watch Dhurandhar 2 On TV

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to premiere on Star Gold on Sunday, October 18, at 7 PM. The television broadcast will use the newly certified U/A 16+ version, which runs for 219 minutes and 6 seconds, compared with approximately 229 minutes and 36 seconds for the theatrical version.

For fans who watched the film in theatres or on OTT, the TV premiere will therefore offer a slightly altered version of the same film. The biggest difference may not be the story itself, but the treatment of the film’s most graphic moments.

And that is what the “45–50 cuts” figure really represents: not 45–50 missing scenes, but dozens of individual modifications that together reduce the film’s runtime by about 10 minutes.

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