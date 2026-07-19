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Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Mobbed At Dehradun Concert, Viral Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media

Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Mobbed At Dehradun Concert, Viral Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas has received widespread support online after a viral video from her Dehradun concert allegedly showed her being mobbed and inappropriately touched while interacting with fans after her performance.

Jasmine Sandlas (Photo: X)
Jasmine Sandlas (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 17:23 IST

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas has found herself at the centre of an online conversation after a video from her recent concert in Dehradun went viral, prompting widespread criticism over crowd behaviour. The incident reportedly took place after Jasmine’s performance at a free concert held at Parade Ground, where thousands of fans had gathered. The singer performed several of her popular tracks, including Sip Sip, Shararat and Lawan, before walking closer to the audience to greet fans.

A video circulating on social media appears to show the singer accepting flowers and shaking hands with people in the front row when the crowd suddenly surged forward. Several users have alleged that Jasmine was mobbed and inappropriately touched during the interaction. However, the authenticity of these claims has not been independently verified.

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Social media users condemn the incident

The clip was widely shared online, with one social media user claiming that the singer stepped forward to accept roses from fans before some members of the crowd behaved inappropriately.

The post urged people to respect public figures and maintain basic civic behaviour at live events. The video quickly gained traction across platforms, with many users expressing concern over the safety of performers during public appearances. Several people extended support to Jasmine, calling for better crowd management and stricter security measures at large-scale concerts.

Watch the video here

The concert also made headlines for another reason

The Dehradun event had already attracted attention after local reports claimed it drew a larger audience than a nearby political rally addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Those reports have generated discussion but have not been independently verified.

Just days before the viral incident, Jasmine had made headlines for a happier moment at the same concert. The singer surprised fans by inviting her fiancé, Shekhar Chaudhary, on stage, where she announced their engagement and proudly displayed her engagement ring to the cheering crowd.

Neither Jasmine Sandlas nor her team has issued an official statement on the viral video at the time of writing.

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Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Mobbed At Dehradun Concert, Viral Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media
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Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Mobbed At Dehradun Concert, Viral Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media

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Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Mobbed At Dehradun Concert, Viral Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media
Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Mobbed At Dehradun Concert, Viral Video Sparks Outrage On Social Media
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