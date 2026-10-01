Dhurandhar The Revenge TV Premiere: Date, Time, Channel, Runtime And Why The TV Version Is Different

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge is making its television debut, but viewers tuning in to Star Gold will not see exactly the same cut that played in cinemas. The film is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, October 18, at 7 PM, with a revised version cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar, originally ran for 229.6 minutes, or about three hours and 49 minutes. For television, the approved version runs for 219 minutes and six seconds, making it approximately 10 minutes shorter than the theatrical cut.

Why Did Dhurandhar 2 Get 45-50 Cuts For Television?

The major difference between the theatrical and television versions comes from their certification. Dhurandhar: The Revenge received an A certificate for its theatrical release after 21 modifications by the CBFC. The film was subsequently submitted again for television and received a U/A 16+ certificate on September 24 after further changes.

According to a trade source quoted by Bollywood Hungama, the makers were asked to make around 45 to 50 cuts, with almost all of the changes involving scenes depicting extreme violence and gore. The source said the sequences were edited in a way that the makers believed preserved the impact of the film.

Theatrical Version Had Already Undergone CBFC Changes

The additional television edits come after Dhurandhar: The Revenge had already gone through the certification process before its March theatrical release. The CBFC’s original certificate records the Hindi film as 229.6 minutes and lists 21 modifications. These included reductions to violent visuals, changes to abusive language and the addition of viewer-discretion and drug-related disclaimers.

That makes the television version another edited iteration of Aditya Dhar’s action thriller. The film stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun, and follows Indian agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, as he operates within the gangster-terror network in Pakistan.

For viewers who prefer the longer theatrical version, the TV premiere will therefore offer a noticeably different cut, particularly during the film’s most intense action sequences.