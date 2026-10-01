LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar The Revenge TV Premiere: Date, Time, Channel, Runtime And Why The TV Version Is Different

Dhurandhar The Revenge TV Premiere: Date, Time, Channel, Runtime And Why The TV Version Is Different

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is heading to television on October 18, but the Star Gold premiere will feature a significantly edited version of the blockbuster. The film has received a U/A 16+ certificate after around 45-50 cuts, mostly involving violent and gory sequences.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge TV Premiere
Dhurandhar: The Revenge TV Premiere

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 09:57 IST

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge is making its television debut, but viewers tuning in to Star Gold will not see exactly the same cut that played in cinemas. The film is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, October 18, at 7 PM, with a revised version cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar, originally ran for 229.6 minutes, or about three hours and 49 minutes. For television, the approved version runs for 219 minutes and six seconds, making it approximately 10 minutes shorter than the theatrical cut.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Did Dhurandhar 2 Get 45-50 Cuts For Television?

The major difference between the theatrical and television versions comes from their certification. Dhurandhar: The Revenge received an A certificate for its theatrical release after 21 modifications by the CBFC. The film was subsequently submitted again for television and received a U/A 16+ certificate on September 24 after further changes.

According to a trade source quoted by Bollywood Hungama, the makers were asked to make around 45 to 50 cuts, with almost all of the changes involving scenes depicting extreme violence and gore. The source said the sequences were edited in a way that the makers believed preserved the impact of the film.

Theatrical Version Had Already Undergone CBFC Changes

The additional television edits come after Dhurandhar: The Revenge had already gone through the certification process before its March theatrical release. The CBFC’s original certificate records the Hindi film as 229.6 minutes and lists 21 modifications. These included reductions to violent visuals, changes to abusive language and the addition of viewer-discretion and drug-related disclaimers.

That makes the television version another edited iteration of Aditya Dhar’s action thriller. The film stars Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun, and follows Indian agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, as he operates within the gangster-terror network in Pakistan. 

For viewers who prefer the longer theatrical version, the TV premiere will therefore offer a noticeably different cut, particularly during the film’s most intense action sequences.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhurandhar The Revenge TV Premiere: Date, Time, Channel, Runtime And Why The TV Version Is Different
Tags: Dhurandhar the revengeranveer singh

RELATED News

Rajpal Yadav At Mushtaq Khan’s Prayer Meet: Viral Video Shows Actor Being Stopped, But There’s More To The Story – WATCH

Nayyi Navelli Trailer: Yami Gautam Is A ‘Daayan’ Or A ‘Devi’? New Bride’s Secret Takes A Wild Turn

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 7: Nani’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore In India, Worldwide Total Nears Rs 155 Crore

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Crosses Rs 49 Crore, But Sees Midweek Dip

Hrishikesh Mukherjee Birth Anniversary: The Director Who Revealed Amitabh Bachchan Beyond The Angry Young Man

LATEST NEWS

7700, 7500, 7600 Explained: What Mysterious Aircraft Codes Mean And When Pilots Use Them

Asian Games 2026: Here’s Why Indian Hockey Team Needs to Win Gold Medal and Why LA 2028 Olympic Dream Comes as Big Reward

Asian Games 2026: Indian Squash Team Settle For Bronze After 1-2 Defeat To Hong Kong

Two Sadhus Burnt Inside Temple: Shahjahanpur Villagers Find Murdered Bodies, One Reduced To Skeleton On Wooden Pyre

Viral Kumbh Girl Monalisa And Muslim Husband Case Takes Dramatic Turn, MP High Court’s Big Direction For ‘Rudraksha Girl’ And Farman Khan

Dhurandhar The Revenge TV Premiere: Date, Time, Channel, Runtime And Why The TV Version Is Different

IND vs SL: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing In Today’s Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final? Check Team India’s Playing XI

22 Lives Lost While A Rs 2.40 Crore Pipeline File Sat On ‘Discuss’ For 72 Days: What Indore Water Deaths Investigation Found

BAN vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad Help Pakistan Down Bangladesh In Truncated Contest And Reach Final

Asian Games 2026: Indian Men’s Volleyball Team Eliminated After Quarter-Final Defeat To Pakistan

Dhurandhar The Revenge TV Premiere: Date, Time, Channel, Runtime And Why The TV Version Is Different

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhurandhar The Revenge TV Premiere: Date, Time, Channel, Runtime And Why The TV Version Is Different

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhurandhar The Revenge TV Premiere: Date, Time, Channel, Runtime And Why The TV Version Is Different
Dhurandhar The Revenge TV Premiere: Date, Time, Channel, Runtime And Why The TV Version Is Different
Dhurandhar The Revenge TV Premiere: Date, Time, Channel, Runtime And Why The TV Version Is Different
Dhurandhar The Revenge TV Premiere: Date, Time, Channel, Runtime And Why The TV Version Is Different
Dhurandhar The Revenge TV Premiere: Date, Time, Channel, Runtime And Why The TV Version Is Different

QUICK LINKS