Dhvani Bhanushali Gets Engaged To Yash Bhanushali: Meet The Man Who Won The ‘Vaaste’ Singer’s Heart

Yes, singer Dhvani Bhanushali is engaged! The artist known for songs like Vaaste and Dilbar shared the news of her engagement to her boyfriend Yash Bhanushali in a post made on Friday, November 13 through her Instagram account.

The pictures shed light on their romantic experience with images taken during the ceremony, which seems to be taking place outdoors amidst the setting sun by the water. There is one picture of Dhvani showing off her engagement ring and another one where she is smiling together with her future husband. There is also another image of Yash kissing Dhvani on the cheek while, yet another photo is that of the engagement setup with candles, white chairs, and an arch that says “FOREVER”.

In the post, Dhvani captioned her pictures saying, “Found me my cupcake for life. Said yessss.” However, who is Yash Bhanushali, the future husband of Dhvani?

Who Is Yash Bhanushali?

Yash Bhanushali is an entrepreneur who founded Orangutan, a firm that operates in India’s esports and gaming sector. The company’s website has listed him as the founder of the firm. According to his profile, which was featured on Entrepreneur India in February 2024, Yash founded Orangutan in 2021 along with Jai Shah.

The firm has been involved in competitive gaming games like BGMI, Free Fire and Valorant among others. It has also been involved in development of gaming talent in the competitive gaming segment. He has made mentions of the business in interviews, including one held with Manifest Media in 2024 where he discussed about the business’s engagement with esports and gaming talent among other things.

Dhvani Bhanushali’s Engagement Pictures







The four photographs provided by Dhvani showcased the celebration of the couple’s proposal. The proposal took place in an outdoor location that had views of a lake along with a sunset background. Dhvani was dressed in a brown shirt and a leather skirt whereas Yash was wearing a white shirt, colourful jacket, and denim.

The photographs also had shots of the couple making toasts to each other and spending some quality time together. However, Dhvani has not shared details about how the couple met or when their relationship began.

Dhvani Bhanushali’s Musical Journey

Dhvani left a mark in the Indian music industry by composing several hit songs. She came into prominence following the success of Vaaste, which was performed along with Nikhil D’Souza. Other songs that she lent her vocals to include Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, Leja Re, Duniyaa from Luka Chuppi, Psycho Saiyaan from Saaho, and Nayan alongside Jubin Nautiyal. Besides being a playback singer, Dhvani has delved into independent music and acting. She made her acting debut in the upcoming 2024 film Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam as a romantic comedy alongside Aashim Gulati.

However, the announcement of the singer’s engagement currently seems to have overshadowed her new release. Pictures of Dhvani and Yash can give her fans a sneak peek into how they celebrated this moment. It is the “cupcake for life” caption that has caught everyone’s attention.

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