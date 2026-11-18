Recently, Dia Mirza made headlines on social media for her comments on Nawazuddin Siddiqui, referring to him as a “nightmare to work with.” Nawazuddin could not simply ignore this comment; he retaliated with a sharp comment as well, making everyone wonder whether there is some issue between these two actors.

Interestingly, this timing of their feud makes it even more interesting. It is being noted that both of these actors will be sharing screen space in an upcoming series called “Dr. Hassan,” which was revealed in a teaser released on November 18. This debate started on November 17, when Dia Mirza posted something on Instagram and X, seemingly targeting her co-star.

What Did Dia Mirza Say About Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Dia, in her blog post, referred to Nawazuddin as a “nightmare to work with” and criticized his attitude. She said, “Nightmare to work with! Na baath karne ki tameez hai, aur attitude alag hi level ka! Bilkul offensive character!”

In addition to calling him an offensive character, she criticized his attitude. Her post garnered considerable attention since it seemed to be an open criticism of the actor himself. But in light of their future collaboration, there have been doubts raised over her post’s seriousness.

How Did Nawazuddin Siddiqui Respond To Dia Mirza?

Nawazuddin answered Dia’s post with a comment of his own. He said, “Attitude mein kami nikalna aasan hai, kaam mein nikal ke dikhaaiye.” The comment only fueled interest in their interaction. It should be noted that neither of the two actors has officially admitted that they had a difference of opinion while working on their upcoming film.

Is Dia Mirza’s Post Connected To Their Upcoming Series Dr. Hassan?

What is fascinating about this exchange is the timing, since Dia and Nawazuddin are both starring in the upcoming medical drama series Dr. Hassan. The teaser for the series had been released on November 18, just a day after the tweet posted by Dia. Nawazuddin is playing Dr Imraan Hassan, who is described as a quirky doctor with the skills to unravel complex medical cases. Dia is playing Dr Palak Jain.

The series will be directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Banijay Asia. Dr Hassan is an adaptation of the successful American television drama, House, which stars Hugh Laurie as Dr Gregory House, a genius doctor who is extremely difficult to work with. Other stars in the cast of Dr Hassan include Faisal Rashid, Rehmat Rattan, Jayson Thaam and Smaran Sanu. The series is expected to premiere on JioHotstar on December 11, 2026.

Given the timing of this tweet from Dia and the release of the teaser for the show, there has been speculation about whether the exchange between the two actors part of the promotional activity for the show is. Neither of them has confirmed that the exchange is actually publicity for the show.

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