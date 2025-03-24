Dia Mirza Demands Media Apology For Rhea Chakraborty After CBI Closure Report

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has called for a public apology from the media for Rhea Chakraborty, following the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Taking to Instagram, Mirza expressed her disappointment over the intense media trial against Rhea in 2020, urging journalists to take responsibility. “Who in the media will have the grace to put out a written apology to Rhea Chakraborty and her family?” she wrote.

Condemning the sensationalism surrounding the case, she added, “You went on a witch hunt. You caused deep anguish and harassment just for TRP’s. Apologise. That’s the very least you can do.”

CBI Closure Report: Rhea Chakraborty Gets Clean Chit

The CBI filed its closure report on March 22, wrapping up its four-year-long probe into the case. The investigation involved two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) – one based on allegations made by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father against Rhea Chakraborty, and the other based on Rhea’s counter-allegations against Sushant’s family.

After an extensive probe, the CBI found no evidence to suggest that anyone had driven Sushant to suicide. The agency cleared Rhea Chakraborty, her parents, and her brother of all charges, concluding that there was no foul play in the actor’s death.

AIIMS Forensic Report Supports Suicide Theory

In addition to the CBI investigation, a forensic team from AIIMS had earlier ruled out murder, stating that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a case of suicide. Their findings supported the Mumbai Police’s initial conclusion.

Rhea Chakraborty’s Media Trial and Arrest

Following Sushant’s death in June 2020, Rhea Chakraborty became the center of a massive media storm, facing relentless accusations and scrutiny.

In September 2020, she was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on drug-related charges linked to the case. She spent 28 days in Mumbai’s Byculla Jail before being granted bail. The allegations stated that she procured and supplied drugs to Sushant, but no substantial evidence was found to support these claims.

Justice for Rhea: A Call for Accountability

With the CBI formally closing the case and clearing Rhea Chakraborty, the actress’s ordeal over the past four years has come into question. Dia Mirza’s demand for an apology from the media reflects a growing call for accountability over how high-profile cases are sensationalized for viewership.

As the dust settles on the case, the debate over trial by media continues, raising concerns about the ethical responsibilities of journalism in high-stakes investigations.

