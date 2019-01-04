Dia Mirza hot photos: Dia Mirza is best known for her adorable smile, flamboyant looks and sparkling eyes. The Internet sensation has about 2.8 million followers on Instagram and astonishes her fans with her daily updates. In her recent uploads, the actor looks exuberant in a white sharara dress which is suiting her from every angle.

Dia Mirza hot photos: Dia Mirza an actor, model and producer is best known for doing social work and contributes to the society from head to toe. The Internet sensation has about 2.8 million followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram and misses no chance of entertaining her fans with her sexy updates. The actor has been serving Bollywood from a long time and has also given major hits to the industry. The actor is currently the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and did her acting debut with the movie–Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein in 2001.

Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. In the picture, she is looking stunning dressed in a white sharara dress which is suiting her well from every angle. Dia is best famous for her adorable smile and sparkling eyes which makes the diva even more spectacular. In the year 2000, the actor won Miss Asia Pacific title and featured in various commercial hit films like–Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Love Breakups Zindagi, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Sanju.

