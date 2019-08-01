Dia Mirza and husband Sahil Sangha have recently decided to end their marriage mutually and also announced about their separation on Twitter. Read the entire details below–

Dia Mirza and husband Sahil Sangha have decided to end their marriage after 11 years. The actor recently released an official announcement on Twitter revealing about their separation. In the tweet, she mentioned that both of them took a mutual decision. Though both of them remain friends and the love and respect which they both share will always be the same, they want to part away their paths now. Moreover, both of them will always be grateful for the support they received during the time.

Sharing about the separation, she also thanked her family members for supporting the two in such difficult situations and further requested everyone to respect their privacy. Dia Mirza tied the knots with Sahil Sangha who was her business partner in 2014.

On the professional front, Dia Mirza won Miss Asia Pacific 2000 title. She commenced working in Bollywood in 2001 and is known for her social work. The hardworking actor did her debut with the film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main with Bollywood star Madhvan and Saif Ali Khan. Though, the film couldn’t perform well in numbers, the film garnered limelight for the actor.

Further, the actor got featured in films like Dus, Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Honeymoon Travels and Krazzy 4. Recently, the actor appeared in Rajkumar Hirani’s film Sanju with stars Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma. Sanju was a biopic based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt where Dia played the role of Sanjay’s on-screen wife. Moreover, Dia Mirza also shared the screens with her husband Sahil Sangha in the film Love Breakups Zindagi in the year 2011.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App