In the wake of Me Too movement, several Bollywood actors have come out in open to express their opinion about the growing sexual harassment cases in the Hindi cinema industry. Recently, Sajid Khan's name was called out as the alleged sexual predators. Related to this, Dia Mirza said that although his sexist behaviour is quite known in the industry but it is shocking and deeply disturbing to know such details.

In an interview to a leading daily, Dia Mirza said she agreed that Sajid was obnoxious, extremely sexist and ridiculous. Personally too, she has always maintained a distance from such people and has never invested in a relationship with people even at the workplace.

Elaborating in detail on Sajid’s behaviour with co-stars, She quoted that the filmmaker’s behaviour was indecent several times, however, simultaneously it is shocking as well. She said that she wouldn’t have imagined that Sajid could be capable of doing this to a woman. But it would be unfair to say that the names that are coming out are shocking.

Meanwhile, Sajid Khan has stepped down from his directorial post and Akshay Kumar and Nana Patekar have walked out of the Housefull 4. The IFTDA has issued Sajid Khan, a show cause notice to seek his response over the alleged offensive behaviour. A 7-day ultimatum has been given to respond to IFTDA and send them an explanation.

Tanushree Dutta has revived a decade old controversy when the senior actor Nana Patekar allegedly misbehaved with her while filming a song shoot of 2008 movie Hornn Okk Pleasss. Tanushree’s allegations have sparked a controversy in the Bollywood industry resulting in the beginning of Me Too Movement. Various actors have extended their support to Tanushree and applauded her courage for raising her voice.

Till now, novel writer Chetan Bhagat, filmmaker Rajat Kapoor, actor-director Vikas Behal, filmmaker Subhash Ghai, senior actor Alok Nath, singer Kailash Kher, filmmaker Piyush Mishra have been named under the alleged sexual predators of the cinema industry.

