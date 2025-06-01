Dia Mirza Reveals Stepdaughter Saved Her Number As ‘Not Yet Evil Stepmother’

Dia’s early years were marked by big changes. Her biological parents, Deepa and Frank Handrich, separated when she was four and a half. Two years later, her mother remarried.

Actor Dia Mirza recently opened up about the personal side of her life, reflecting on her journey as both a daughter and now a stepmother. Known for her grace on screen and her thoughtful views off it, Dia shared meaningful insights into her family story during an interview with The Official People of India.

Redefining the Stepparent Stereotype

As a child, Dia didn’t grow up reading fairy tales, and she believes that spared her from developing certain biases about family roles.

“Thank god I didn’t read fairy tales growing up. Because those would’ve created a whole different set of biases. Stepfathers, stepmothers are always evil,” she said.

This early perspective has shaped her role in the blended family she is part of today. Married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, Dia is also a stepmother to his daughter, Samaira, from his previous marriage.

“Which brings me to Samaira, who has saved my number on her phone as—Dia, not yet the evil stepmother. That’s what fairy tales do, right? I wonder if she’s changed the description under my name.”

Though lighthearted, her story reflects the way step-parents are often misunderstood and how families today are learning to build relationships with more care and openness.

Remembering Her Own Stepfather

Dia also spoke warmly about her late stepfather, Ahmed Mirza, who married her mother when Dia was six years old.

“When Abba married Mom, I started calling him Abba. In my child’s heart and little mind, I was extremely accepting of him.”

Ahmed was not someone who openly showed affection, but over time, the family helped him grow more comfortable with expressing love.

“He was not a hugger, not like a cuddler, not like someone who expresses his emotions. We managed to turn him into quite the hugger.”

She recalled one of their most emotional moments together, just before she left for an international shoot in 2003.

“I’ll never forget the hug he gave me and the tears he had in his eyes as he said goodbye.” Ahmed passed away while she was on that trip, making the memory even more powerful.

A Life of Change and New Beginnings

Dia’s early years were marked by big changes. Her biological parents, Deepa and Frank Handrich, separated when she was four and a half. Two years later, her mother remarried.

As she grew older, Dia experienced similar changes in her own relationships. She married Sahil Sangha in 2014 and the couple parted ways in 2019. In 2021, she married Vaibhav Rekhi and they welcomed their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, a few months later.

Avyaan was born prematurely and spent two months in the NICU. Dia and Vaibhav have openly spoken about the challenges they faced during that time.

Now, as a mother and stepmother, Dia is embracing a version of family that is grounded in understanding, patience, and love. Her story reflects how modern families are built not on fantasy, but on real effort and emotional connection.

On the work front, Dia was recently seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and is gearing up for her role in the upcoming comedy film Housefull 5.

