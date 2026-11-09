Dia Mirza’s First Diwali Post After BMC Controversy Sees Restricted Comments – Actress Shares Family Pictures, ‘Love And Light’ Message | Photos Inside

Celebrating Diwali 2026 with her family, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza took to Instagram to share some pictures from the festive moments. But there is one other reason for which Dia’s first post about the festival of lights garnered much attention amid the controversy that surrounds the pollution-free Diwali campaign of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Her post has the comments section locked.

Dia Mirza posted the pictures on Sunday, November 8, providing a sneak peek of her festive moments with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi, their baby son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi and mother Deepa Mirza.

Alongside the family photographs, Dia penned a heartfelt festive message. “Happy Diwali. May love and light continue to find us all and ours. From my heart to yours. Wish you all a year filled with love, good health, peace and prosperity,” she wrote.

The post offered a glimpse into Dia Mirza and her families’ celebration after the controversial Diwali campaign. While the comments were restricted there were no comments made by either or her family which would link the restriction to the controversy.

Dia Mirza Shares Diwali Pictures With Vaibhav Rekhi And Children

Dia Mirza Diwali Posts (Image: Instagram)

The pictures posted on Instagram showed Dia celebrating the festival with her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi. The couple tied the knot on February 15, 2021 and welcomed their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, later that year. The pictures also included Samaira, Vaibhav’s daughter from his previous marriage, and Dia’s mother, Deepa Mirza.

Dia’s Diwali message focused on love, good health, peace and prosperity, wishing her followers a year filled with happiness and light.

Why Was Dia Mirza’s BMC Diwali Campaign Video Removed?

The family celebration comes days after Dia was caught in a controversy involving the BMC’s campaign for an eco-friendly Diwali. The civic body had roped in the actress to encourage citizens to avoid bursting firecrackers on public roads and to be mindful of air and noise pollution. The video was removed from the BMC’s social media platforms after Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to Dia’s participation. Satam questioned the need for the actress to offer lessons on celebrating Diwali, while Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also criticised her message.

Dia subsequently defended her participation, explaining that the video was recorded in the public interest and that air pollution was a public-health concern. She also clarified that she had not received payment for the campaign.

What Did The Bombay High Court Say About The Controversy?

The issue reached the Bombay High Court, which expressed displeasure over the political objections to Dia’s awareness video and the BMC’s decision to remove it. On November 3, the court asked the civic body to restore the clip, observing that environmental awareness should not be given a political or communal colour. The bench also questioned why someone volunteering for a public cause was being reprimanded.

Dia’s latest Diwali post, meanwhile, focused on her family and festive wishes. The actress has not publicly connected the restricted comments setting to the earlier campaign controversy.

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