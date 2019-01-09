Diana Penty hot photos: Diana Penty looks flamboyant in her latest photoshoot, dressed in a gown which is looking alluring on her. The Internet sensation has about 2.7 million followers on Instagram which proves that the diva's fans eagerly wait for the glamorous to upload pictures.

Diana Penty hot photos: Bollywood actor Diana Penty is counted amongst the hottest actors of the industry. The Internet sensation is widely famous for her adorable smile and looks. The diva majorly came to limelight after appearing in her Bollywood debut–Cocktail with her co-stars Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. Her role in the movie was well appreciated by her fans and got several awards for the same. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her recent pictures. In the photos, she is looking flamboyant in a beautiful gown. With messy bun and mild makeup, the actor kills the Internet with her breathtaking looks.

The diva has about 2.7 million followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram and masters the talent of winning millions of hearts with her sensuous photos. The best part about the actor is her dazzling smile, trendy outfits and stylish looks. Since her debut, the actor has featured in a series of hit films like–Happy Bhag Jayegi, Lucknow Central and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. Recently, the actor appeared in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi in 2018 in a special appearance. The hottie is also an active celebrity endorser in some famous brands like Nokia and Tresemme.

