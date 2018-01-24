Diana Penty who was last seen in Lucknow Central, is back hitting the headlines for her relationship with her rumoured boyfriend Harsh Sagar. The duo was spotted outside a Mumbai restaurant holding each other’s hands. Slamming all rumours related to her troubled love life, Diana smiled for the shot while the camera captured the love birds. Donning a gorgeous Kashmiri kurta she grabbed everyone's eyeballs with her charm.

Diana Penty has got million reasons to allure us

The hot celeb who is happy with her Parmanu character believes to try different roles every time. Diana Penty who began a full-time modelling career in 2005 said that her hunger to do the kind of things that are different drives her for unique roles. The glam doll was signed up by Elite Models India and has started her Bollywood career with Homi Adajania’s commercially successful romantic comedy Cocktail. Her performance in the film garnered praise and she was nominated Best Female Debut in Filmfare.

Scroll down to see you favourite Diana Penty’s sexy, hot, and most beautiful Instagram photos:

Diana Penty in a combination of white and pink looks gorgeous

Diana Penty poses boldly for the camera

Diana Penty in a black stylish gown is too hot to handle

Diana Penty allures us with her beauty

We can’t stop drooling at Diana Penty, as she pulls off a traditional attire

Diana Penty in a floral golden patterned lehenga looks elegant

Diana Penty in red looks stunningly gorgeous

Diana Penty mesmerises us as she pulls off her stylish outfit

Diana Penty stares back at you to flaunt her stylish look

