Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Home > Entertainment > Diana Penty Recalls Being Body-Shamed For Being Too Skinny: Every Girl In Bombay Has Gone Through This

Diana Penty Recalls Being Body-Shamed For Being Too Skinny: Every Girl In Bombay Has Gone Through This

Diana Penty was being called catcalled and elbowed in crowded compartments of a local train. People used to body shame her for being too skinny. She opened up about her struggle with being underweight and facing body shaming. she discussed her efforts to gain weight but nothing happened.

Diana Penty
Diana Penty

Published By: Yashika Arora
Last Updated: June 21, 2025 12:31:29 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In a recent interview, actress Diana Penty opened up about the unpleasant experiences she faces while commuting to college by local train in Mumbai.

Diana Penty shared that she was being call catcalled and elbowed in crowded compartments of a local train. People used to body shame her for being too skinny, she said.

“I think every girl in Bombay has gone through this”

When asked if she had any experience of touching in a crowded environment, “I think every girl in Bombay has gone through this. To go to college, St Xavier’s, I used to take the train—the central line from Byculla to VT—and then walk to college.

There’s catcalling, and people try to elbow you. It became a part of daily life. I was a very shy, underconfident, conscious and awkward girl. I would go into a shell. It would scare me. I didn’t have the confidence to elbow back.” She Said

“It Scarred me. You’re a child, and if people keep telling you, ‘Oh, you’re so skinny, you don’t eat?’ And some aunties would go up to my mother and say this. Further, Diana continued that  “She used to get so irritated—like why wouldn’t I feed my child? As a child, you start becoming conscious of the fact that you’re too skinny. It was awful.”

Diana’s Childhood and Adulthood

Diana Penty also expressed that she was even consulted by a paediatric dietician by her mother, who suggested that eating six bananas a day helps her to gain weight, but she could manage only 4 bananas.

She continued that despite many efforts, nothing has changed. 

Diana Penty disclosed that she struggles hard to gain weight but unable to do it. She often avoids sleeveless clothing and wears layers to hide her skinny body.

Diana Penty was born in Bombay on November 2nd, 1985, daughter of a Christian mother and a Parsi father. 

Diana Penty studied in St. Agnes High School in Bombay, and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from St. Xavier’s University in Bombay. 

Penty started modelling in 2005 and walking the ramp for Italian designers Trussadi and Ferre during the India-Italy festival in 2006.

ALSO READ: Why Is Vir Das Facing Heat For Extending Support To Air India Post The Deadly Ahmedabad Crash?

Tags: diana pentylatest bollywood news
Advertisement

More News

Ajith Kumar Custodial Death: BJP Slams Stalin’s ‘Sorry’, Demands Justice
ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant Surges To Career-High Rating After Scoring Twin Centuries
Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy, Diljit Dosanjh Claims Movie Is Smashing Records Overseas
Tamil Nadu Police Brutality: Fresh CCTV Footage Emerges Amid Ajith Kumar Custodial Death Outrage
Mohammed Shami To Pay Rs 4 Lakh Alimony To Hasin Jahan Every Month, Court Orders
Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Launches LAT Aerospace To Revolutionise Regional Air Travel
India vs England, 2nd Test: Why Both Teams Are Wearing Black Armbands Today, Not For Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance
Monsoon Health Guide: How To Stay Healthy During Rainy Season
Congress’ OBC Advisory Council To Hold 1st Meeting On July 15 In Bengaluru

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?