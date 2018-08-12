Diana Penty is all set to entertain her huge fan followings with the upcoming movie Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. The gorgeous lady who made her debut with Cocktail starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan was noted saying that she bumps into Padmaavat star every now and then whether it’s an event or award show or someone’s birthday.

Bollywood diva Diana Penty who is all set to entertain her huge fan followings with the upcoming movie Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. The gorgeous lady who made her debut with Cocktail starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan was noted saying that she bumps into her every now and then whether it’s an event or award show or someone’s birthday. The actress was noted saying that whenever Deepika and she bumps into each other, they reminisce their Cocktail days. Happy for Deepika’s achievement, Parmanu star was said that the two had a lot of memories and good times together to cherish their good old days. When asked about trying in Hollywood, the diva was noted saying that for her, there is so much to do here. She has not thought about going to Hollywood yet. Talking about her comic role, the Cocktail star said that she thinks comedy is different to perform because maintaining the spontaneity is a task.

ALSO READ: Bhojpuri star Monalisa says Nazar gave me a platform to play a negative character

Mudassar Aziz directorial Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is all set to entertain the audience. Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Jassi Gill, Piyush Mishra, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal and Aparshakti Khurana starrer comedy film will hit the theatres on August 24, this year. Bankrolled by Anand L. Rai and Krishika Lulla, the movie is made under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions, Eros International.

Diana Penty started her Bollywood career in 2012 with Cocktail as Meera Sahni. Apart from Happy Bhag Jayegi, she has worked in Lucknow Central, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and upcoming comedy thriller Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

ALSO READ: Fanney Khan actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says my choices are not defined by my age

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More