Social media users speculated that it could be a quiet reference to Operation Sindoor, the recent Indian military action against terror networks in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Did Aishwarya Rai Pay Homage To Operation Sindoor At Cannes 2025? Fans Feel 'Nation Pride'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 has captured the internet’s attention.

Wearing a regal white saree and bold red sindoor, she made a striking impression that went beyond just fashion.

Subtle Symbolism or Political Statement?

Many fans believe her red sindoor might have carried a deeper meaning.

Social media users speculated that it could be a quiet reference to Operation Sindoor, the recent Indian military action against terror networks in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The strike was carried out overnight between May 7 and 8. It came in direct response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that took the lives of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national.

Some fans saw the sindoor as a symbolic tribute to the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces.

This is her tribute to operation Sindoor & Indian soldiers at Cannes 🇮🇳

Proud to be her fan #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #Cannes2025 @adgpi #OperationSindooor pic.twitter.com/FUlu5qHidj — Aishwarya Rai Fan ❤ (@in_aishwarya) May 21, 2025

Aishwarya Rai has given the biggest shoutout and support to Operating Sindoor by donning Sindoor for her highly anticipated Cannes appearance which is far more impactful and iconic than simply posting about the mission on a insta story. pic.twitter.com/BXKoMjA8UY — I love Aishwarya ❤️ (@centurysum1) May 21, 2025

Aishwarya Rai’s symbolical gesture of support and appreciation for operation sindoor 🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/CntZfHMFGD — Queen Aishwarya Rai Fan (@QueenAishwarya1) May 21, 2025

A Silent Response to Public Speculation?

While some viewed the look as patriotic, others believed it may have been a personal message.

Rumors about Aishwarya’s marriage to Abhishek Bachchan have been circulating since 2024. The couple’s limited social media presence and separate appearances often led to speculation about their relationship status.

However, they have recently been seen together more frequently. Their public outings suggest that they are addressing the rumors in their own way.

Fans interpreted her wearing sindoor as a subtle affirmation of her marriage.

“She’s telling us where she stands,” one person commented online.

Glamour Meets Grace and Purpose

In terms of work, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, portraying the role of Nandini in Mani Ratnam’s period drama.

Abhishek Bachchan recently starred in the Amazon Prime original series Be Happy.

Aishwarya’s Cannes presence has always been iconic. But this year, her appearance stirred not just admiration but reflection.

Whether intentional or not, her choice of look has opened conversations around culture, strength, and silent statements of pride.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai’s Sindoor Sizzles At Cannes 2025, Puts Divorce Rumors To Rest