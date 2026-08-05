Did Akanksha Chamola Announce Divorce From Gaurav Khanna For TRPs? She Responds

When Akanksha Chamola was entering the Lock Upp Season 2, she dropped a bombshell on the premiere itself with the statement that she and her husband, TV star Gaurav Khanna have been living separately for more than 18 months and are planning for a divorce. Given how our social media works, a lot of people came running towards the actor with a question that was this just a TRP stunt as she needed attention before the show or there is actually a divorce in discussion.

Now that Chamola is actually out of the Lock Upp, she addressed the questions around her divorce, she emphasized that this was no publicity stunt and the couple is actually going to get a divorce very soon.

How Did Akanksha Chamola Address The TRP Stunt Allegations?

Responding to her integrity being questioned, Akanksha was frustrated with the fact that people were quick to dismiss the agony she was going through as nothing but a media strategy. She went further to explain that discussing the separation she had undergone while being on a national platform had been one of the hardest decisions she had made in her life.

Responding to the doubts concerning her timing, she explained that no one could ever expose their personal life and family honour just for the sake of increasing their viewership and extending their stay on the show.

What Is The Current Status Of Her Relationship With Gaurav Khanna?

Akanksha confessed in her stay in Lock Upp 2 that although she and her ex-partner have been separated for more than a year now, they still practice friendly silence to maintain the dignity of their relationship and family. The couple tied the knot back in November 2016 in an event that gained prominence across India’s television shows. They are considered as one of the most stable couples in Indian Television.

Gaurav Khanna, who is a current participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has maintained silence on the matter and is focusing on the show currently being shot in South Africa.

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