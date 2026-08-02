Did Akanksha Choudhary Face The Casting Couch Before Fame? Here’s What She Claimed Before Lock Upp 2 Exit

Former Splitsvilla star Akanksha Choudhary might have exited the Lock Upp 2 house now but on her way out she revealed her secret which was enough to make everyone emotional and feel chills. During the tasks leading to the finale week, Akanksha revealed that during the early days in her career, she needed some financial help for a beauty pageant but when reached out to a very influential person he asked sexual favours in exchange for the monetary help.

Her confession on the platform has attracted praises from everyone as it means taking a stand and exposing the dark side of the pageant ecosystem.

What happened when Akanksha Choudhary sought financial help?

It takes courage to speak your truth when the world is waiting to judge you. She fought through every scar, rebuilt herself from nothing, and rose stronger than those who tried to silence&break her. She didn’t just survive she proved them wrong. #LockUpp2 #AkankshaChoudhary pic.twitter.com/8U48TNpZS1 — honey🖤 (@honey16150honey) August 1, 2026







In describing her hard times, Akanksha said that she was getting ready for a beauty pageant but required Rs 1-2 lakh for training, dresses, and other wardrobe requirements. Being from an ordinary family background, Akanksha was unable to bear the cost; therefore, she turned to a person who was famous in the industry. She had been associated with this person for many years since he was a judge in some pageants and used to help models financially.

Wishing to keep the deal formal, Akanksha suggested to him that she would repay her debt by working through her professional skills and using her engineering knowledge and communicational skills.

How did the meeting turn into a casting couch ordeal?

Since Akanksha had been to his place in the past on professional matters together with her mentors, she did not expect anything Inappropriate from him. But the situation soon took an unpleasant turn as she found herself being manhandled by this old man just as she had entered the place.

This was then followed by his making a deal to her that he will only help her financially in exchange for sexual favours.

“He told me, ‘Right now, no one is giving you work, so now that you have come, I am offering you this much money. But in return, you will have to have sex with me.’ He had the whole timeline planned out. In a month, I was expected to have sex with him 5-6 times.” — Akanksha Choudhary

How did Akanksha Choudhary respond to the proposition?

Akanksha instantly turned down the offer, saying that she would have never even met him if she had known his actual motives. The person ignored her rejection, saying that she had a very outdated attitude and telling her that she would come to regret her decision, since no one makes it in the entertainment industry without making compromises.

Not willing to make any kind of compromise to herself, Akanksha left the place. Just a few months after holding her ground, Akanksha made her big break into television and eventually made it to big mainstream shows like Lock Upp 2.

How did hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh react?

The revelation received a supportive response from the hosts, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, who appreciated her strength and bravery in voicing her concerns at such a big stage.

Farah Khan appreciated Akanksha for proving the person wrong, saying that she is morally correct and an inspiration. Likewise, Riteesh Deshmukh shared his views, saying that fighting for herself will give power to the young women joining the fashion world.

Even though this revelation was the point where Akanksha had to leave the show Lock Upp 2 with co-contestant Pamela Serena, her departure made an impact as the show is heading towards its conclusion.

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