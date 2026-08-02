LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Did Akanksha Choudhary Face The Casting Couch Before Fame? Here’s What She Claimed Before Lock Upp 2 Exit

Did Akanksha Choudhary Face The Casting Couch Before Fame? Here’s What She Claimed Before Lock Upp 2 Exit

Model and reality star Akanksha Choudhary opened up about a dark casting couch experience before her eviction from Lock Upp 2. Akanksha revealed how a prominent pageant figure demanded favours in exchange for financial assistance during her early modelling days, drawing praise from show hosts for her courage.

Akanksha Choudhary, Image Credits- X
Akanksha Choudhary, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 17:24 IST

Former Splitsvilla star Akanksha Choudhary might have exited the Lock Upp 2 house now but on her way out she revealed her secret which was enough to make everyone emotional and feel chills. During the tasks leading to the finale week, Akanksha revealed that during the early days in her career, she needed some financial help for a beauty pageant but when reached out to a very influential person he asked sexual favours in exchange for the monetary help.

Her confession on the platform has attracted praises from everyone as it means taking a stand and exposing the dark side of the pageant ecosystem.

You Might Be Interested In

What happened when Akanksha Choudhary sought financial help?



In describing her hard times, Akanksha said that she was getting ready for a beauty pageant but required Rs 1-2 lakh for training, dresses, and other wardrobe requirements. Being from an ordinary family background, Akanksha was unable to bear the cost; therefore, she turned to a person who was famous in the industry. She had been associated with this person for many years since he was a judge in some pageants and used to help models financially.

Wishing to keep the deal formal, Akanksha suggested to him that she would repay her debt by working through her professional skills and using her engineering knowledge and communicational skills.

How did the meeting turn into a casting couch ordeal?

Since Akanksha had been to his place in the past on professional matters together with her mentors, she did not expect anything Inappropriate from him. But the situation soon took an unpleasant turn as she found herself being manhandled by this old man just as she had entered the place.

This was then followed by his making a deal to her that he will only help her financially in exchange for sexual favours.

“He told me, ‘Right now, no one is giving you work, so now that you have come, I am offering you this much money. But in return, you will have to have sex with me.’ He had the whole timeline planned out. In a month, I was expected to have sex with him 5-6 times.” — Akanksha Choudhary

How did Akanksha Choudhary respond to the proposition?

Akanksha instantly turned down the offer, saying that she would have never even met him if she had known his actual motives. The person ignored her rejection, saying that she had a very outdated attitude and telling her that she would come to regret her decision, since no one makes it in the entertainment industry without making compromises.

Not willing to make any kind of compromise to herself, Akanksha left the place. Just a few months after holding her ground, Akanksha made her big break into television and eventually made it to big mainstream shows like Lock Upp 2.

How did hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh react?

The revelation received a supportive response from the hosts, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, who appreciated her strength and bravery in voicing her concerns at such a big stage.

Farah Khan appreciated Akanksha for proving the person wrong, saying that she is morally correct and an inspiration. Likewise, Riteesh Deshmukh shared his views, saying that fighting for herself will give power to the young women joining the fashion world.

Even though this revelation was the point where Akanksha had to leave the show Lock Upp 2 with co-contestant Pamela Serena, her departure made an impact as the show is heading towards its conclusion.

ALSO READ: Ram Kapoor Reveals Severe Depression During Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Says ‘I Used To Drink On Set’

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Akanksha Choudhary Face The Casting Couch Before Fame? Here’s What She Claimed Before Lock Upp 2 Exit

RELATED News

Playground Season 5: Tejasswi Prakash Calls Out Contestant Over ‘Misogynistic’ Remark, Sparks Heated Exchange

Ram Kapoor Reveals Severe Depression During Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Says ‘I Used To Drink On Set’

Hrithik Roshan Leases Mumbai Office To Clearsynth Labs For Rs 17 Lakh A Month; Know All About The Deal

Randeep Hooda Joins Assam Flood Relief Efforts In Sivasagar, Serves Langar And Distributes Essential Supplies

Sanjay Dutt Breaks Down Bollywood’s Biggest Change In 45 Years: From Industry Unity To Cut-Throat Competition, Says, ‘It’s Sad…’

LATEST NEWS

WI vs PAK 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch West Indies vs Pakistan Live in India, Pakistan And Worldwide?

This Financial Stock Led Market Cap Gains As Top-10 Firms Added Rs 2.51 Lakh Crore In A Week

Sunil Chhetri Pleads With Tata Group to Reverse Jamshedpur FC Exit Ahead Of ISL 2026-27, Calls it ‘The Poorest Decision For Indian Football’

West Indies vs Pakistan Match Prediction: Who Will Win WI vs PAK 2nd Test?

Sun Pharma Recalls 10 Eye Drops in India: What Patients Need To Know

Sakshi Chaudhary, Commonwealth Games 2026 Gold Medallist: Virat Kohli Connection, Biography, Boxing Career And Achievements

Did Akanksha Choudhary Face The Casting Couch Before Fame? Here’s What She Claimed Before Lock Upp 2 Exit

Abhishek Sharma For 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup? India Batter Hits 25 Sixes in His 91-Ball 233 in One-Day District Match

5 Dead, 41 Missing As Ferry Catches Fire In Indonesia’s Madura Island

Vinicius Jr To Arsenal Getting Close? EPL Champions Prepare MASSIVE Bid to Lure Real Madrid Superstar To England — Report

Did Akanksha Choudhary Face The Casting Couch Before Fame? Here’s What She Claimed Before Lock Upp 2 Exit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Akanksha Choudhary Face The Casting Couch Before Fame? Here’s What She Claimed Before Lock Upp 2 Exit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Akanksha Choudhary Face The Casting Couch Before Fame? Here’s What She Claimed Before Lock Upp 2 Exit
Did Akanksha Choudhary Face The Casting Couch Before Fame? Here’s What She Claimed Before Lock Upp 2 Exit
Did Akanksha Choudhary Face The Casting Couch Before Fame? Here’s What She Claimed Before Lock Upp 2 Exit
Did Akanksha Choudhary Face The Casting Couch Before Fame? Here’s What She Claimed Before Lock Upp 2 Exit

QUICK LINKS