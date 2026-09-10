Why Does Tiger Shroff Have Marks On His Chest? Akshara Singh’s Viral Photo Sparks Buzz, Actress Reveals The Truth

Akshara Singh recently shared a series of pictures with Tiger Shroff, and one particular detail in the photographs quickly caught the attention of social media users. Tiger could be seen posing with visible marks on his chest, leading some fans to wonder whether Akshara was responsible for them. The speculation grew after a user directly asked Akshara if the marks were caused by her nails. Instead of leaving the question unanswered, the actress responded and explained the actual reason behind them.

Why were there marks on Tiger Shroff’s chest?

The marks visible on Tiger’s chest became the talking point after Akshara shared the pictures online. Given the close-up nature of the photographs, fans were quick to speculate about their origin. However, Akshara clarified that the marks were not the result of any personal incident between her and Tiger. According to her response, they were connected to a fight sequence being shot.

The actress also appeared to poke fun at the speculation, suggesting that people were creating their own version of the story instead of knowing what had actually happened.

Did Akshara Singh scratch Tiger Shroff?

There is no confirmation that Akshara Singh scratched Tiger Shroff. The speculation appears to have originated from the marks visible in the viral photograph and a user’s question to Akshara. The actress’s own clarification points towards the marks being related to a fight sequence.

Therefore, the claim that Akshara actually scratched Tiger should not be presented as a fact.

What did Akshara Singh say about the viral photo?

Akshara’s response came after fans began discussing the marks in the comment section. Her clarification effectively put an end to the speculation and provided context for what viewers had noticed in the photograph. The actress had shared the pictures with Tiger on social media, accompanying them with a warm note about the actor and their interaction. The post itself was not presented as a controversy, but the detail noticed by fans soon turned it into a viral talking point.

The episode is another example of how a seemingly ordinary celebrity photograph can quickly become the subject of speculation online, particularly when fans notice an unexplained detail. For now, the important takeaway is that the marks on Tiger Shroff’s chest were explained by Akshara Singh as being related to a fight sequence, rather than evidence that she had scratched him.