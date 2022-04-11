So, a few days ago, digital content developer Nick Lotia, also known on social media as beyounick, produced a humorous video about Alia-wedding. Ranbir's Nick can be seen sprinting barefoot on the road behind a vehicle with the words 'Alia Weds Ranbir' printed on it in the video.

Since the announcement of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, all eyes have been on them. While the couple has been exceedingly private about the circumstances of their wedding, the ‘Gangubai’ star has responded to the persistent speculation for the first time.

It also displays a photo of Nick and Alia, which is then changed with a picture of Alia and Ranbir.

“Me on 17th April (broken heart emoji) … #aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor #feelitreelit #feelkaroreelkaro #heartbreak #newreel #kabirsingh,” he captioned the post.

The particular clip caught Alia’s attention.

Reacting to the post, Alia commented, “Ded.” She also added a smiley along with a laughing emoji to her comment.

In the backdrop, the iconic song ‘Tu Meri Hai Meri Hi Rahegi’ from Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Kabir Singh’ can be heard.

According to sources, Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot this week, most likely on April 14, and will then have a huge celebration for B-Town celebrities on April 17.