Everyone was quite disappointed when Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali shelved his highly anticipated film Inshallah featuring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. Though Salman Khan is now gearing up for his next film Kick 2 for Eid 2020, the one who is highly upset is Alia Bhatt. The hottie was much excited as Inshallah marked her first collaboration with Salman Khan as well as Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Recently, a source close to the makers revealed that Alia Bhatt was also offered a film with Aamir Khan, however, she had to reject the offer as she had reserved her dates for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film. Alia Bhatt has also declined to many other offers as well.

The shoot of the film was supposed to begin in September as the entire cast was waiting for Salman Khan to finish the shoots for Dabangg 3. Moreover, the film would also have brought together the actor and the director after 2 decades after their film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam of 1999.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for her father Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2, which is a remake of 1991 film Sadak. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Gulshan Grover, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Makarand Deshpande and will hit the silver screens on July 10, 2020.

After Sadak 2, Alia Bhatt will begin with Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra with her beau Ranbir Kapoor. It is a first planned trilogy and will hit the theatres next year. Alia Bhatt will then be seen in Karan Johar’s film Takht with costars Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Post to which, Alia Bhatt will begin with the preparations of SS Rajamouli’s film RRR.

