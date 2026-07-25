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Home > Entertainment News > Did Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan Praise Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? Here’s What She Said

Did Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan Praise Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? Here’s What She Said

Actor Soni Razdan addressed the NEET paper leak protests on Instagram, backing student demands for systemic accountability while simultaneously acknowledging the structural reforms executed during Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's tenure.

Soni Razdan, Image Credits- Instagram
Soni Razdan, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 16:42 IST

Veteran actor and director Soni Razdan, mother of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, found herself in the centre of attention following her post about the ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar about the NEET paper leaks and administration failures.

Taking a different and rather balanced stance, she was very firm and had a strong solidarity with the protesting students but that did not stop her from acknowledging there were significant developments in the education system under Dharmendra Pradhan.

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What Did Soni Razdan Say About Dharmendra Pradhan’s Tenure?



Through her detailed post in Instagram, Razdan outlined the policy successes realized by the Ministry of Education, noting that a lot of ground had been covered despite the setbacks that the institution was facing at the moment.

“It is also true that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s tenure has seen real work—the National Education Policy, focus on vocational and foundational learning, digitalisation, and higher education reforms. That should be recognised.”

Soni Razdan via Instagram

How Did Soni Razdan Support Protesting Students?

Acknowledging administrative successes, Razdan was wholly supportive of the students taking to the streets and highlighting that holding the administration accountable for its mistakes is justified and necessary.

She opined that it is truly heartbreaking to witness young aspirants fighting for basic justice after all their hard work, noting that “a state is duty-bound to listen” irrespective of its political allegiance. Razdan maintained that the numerous failures on part of the administration warrant a response from the leadership, and students need a credible testing environment.

She appealed for a non-partisan approach to student welfare, writing, “We can acknowledge progress and still demand accountability when things go wrong… In the end, this is not about who wins. It is about ensuring our students do not lose.”

Why Has Her Statement Gone Viral?

Razdan’s comments came at an critical time during the continuing struggle for education reform. While other famous faces from Bollywood had come up with short comments in favor of students, Razdan’s comments, which included criticism of institutional mistakes along with the achievements of policies, were unique.

There were varied responses on social media forums with people appreciating her impartiality while others were of opinion that standing against the operational flaws in crucial examinations are more important than achievements.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid NEET Row; Priyanka Chopra, Vir Das, Vaani Kapoor And More Celebrities React

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Did Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan Praise Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? Here’s What She Said

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Did Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan Praise Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? Here’s What She Said

Did Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan Praise Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? Here’s What She Said

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Did Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan Praise Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? Here’s What She Said

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Did Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan Praise Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? Here’s What She Said
Did Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan Praise Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? Here’s What She Said
Did Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan Praise Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? Here’s What She Said
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