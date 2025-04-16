Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Did Allu Arjun Share Memes On Pushpa 2 Stampede For Which He Went To Jail? Actor’s Private Instagram Account Revealed On Reddit

Did Allu Arjun Share Memes On Pushpa 2 Stampede For Which He Went To Jail? Actor’s Private Instagram Account Revealed On Reddit

Though the authenticity of the account is unverified, the Redditor highlighted that celebrities like Rana Daggubati, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Trisha Krishnan follow the profile — fueling speculation that it truly belongs to Allu Arjun.

Did Allu Arjun Share Memes On Pushpa 2 Stampede For Which He Went To Jail? Actor’s Private Instagram Account Revealed On Reddit

As per reports, Allu Arjun's private Instagram account has been revealed


A Reddit user has claimed to have discovered what appears to be Allu Arjun’s private Instagram account, igniting widespread discussion among fans. The handle in question, @bunny_boy_private, describes itself as a personal space for the actor to “post random shit without thinking.”

Redditor Claims Actor Shared Memes About Pushpa 2 Stampede

The Redditor alleged that this private account recently shared a meme referencing the Pushpa 2 stampede incidents.

The meme, titled “just office things,” featured a clip of Allu Arjun and Rana Daggubati from a scene where Arjun is welcomed home after being released from jail. Interestingly, this same meme was also shared on Rana Daggubati’s public Instagram.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Samantha, Rana, and Trisha Allegedly Follow the Account

Though the authenticity of the account is unverified, the Redditor highlighted that celebrities like Rana Daggubati, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Trisha Krishnan follow the profile — fueling speculation that it truly belongs to Allu Arjun.

As of now, the account has 320 followers, follows 494 accounts, and has posted 1,380 times.

The alleged meme post triggered mixed reactions online. Some fans were shocked that Arjun would post content related to such a serious issue. One Reddit comment read, “Rana shared that from his public acct??? That’s surprising.” Another added, “It’s insensitive to post memes on that matter even IF it’s not his fault.”

Supporters Say Meme Was Harmless and Not About the Stampede

However, not everyone saw the meme as controversial. Many fans defended Arjun, clarifying that the meme simply showcased his bond with Rana and had nothing to do with mocking the stampede incident.

One user commented, “Don’t make a fuss out of this. The meme highlights his friendship with Rana, nothing more.” Another said, “It’s just a normal viral moment. Stop twisting things into negative PR.”

No Official Confirmation From Allu Arjun

As of now, Allu Arjun has not commented on whether @bunny_boy_private is indeed his personal Instagram account. Without official confirmation, fans continue to debate the legitimacy of the profile and the meaning behind the memes shared.

ALSO READ: Over 60% Desperate Fans Took Instalments To Pay For Their Coachella 2025 Tickets, Paid As Little As $49.99

Filed under

Allu Arjun Allu Arjun private Instagram account Allu Arjun Pushpa 2

newsx

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom
Influencer Ashley St Clai

Who Is Ashley St. Clair? Elon Musk Reportedly Offered The Influencer $15 Million To Maintain...
newsx

China Names New Trade Envoy Amid Escalating US Tariff War
Woman Loses Life While Po

Caught On Cam: Woman Accidentally Falls In River Ganga While Making A Reel, Drowns At...
Akhilesh Yadav

‘ED Has No Place,’ Akhilesh Yadav Backs Congress, Slams BJP Over Agency Misuse
newsx

Is KKR Star Sunil Narine Having A Special Bat Advantage? Umpire Rejects Bat Over Size...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Who Is Ashley St. Clair? Elon Musk Reportedly Offered The Influencer $15 Million To Maintain Silence Over Alleged Child

Who Is Ashley St. Clair? Elon Musk Reportedly Offered The Influencer $15 Million To Maintain...

China Names New Trade Envoy Amid Escalating US Tariff War

China Names New Trade Envoy Amid Escalating US Tariff War

Caught On Cam: Woman Accidentally Falls In River Ganga While Making A Reel, Drowns At Manikarnika Ghat In Uttarkashi

Caught On Cam: Woman Accidentally Falls In River Ganga While Making A Reel, Drowns At...

‘ED Has No Place,’ Akhilesh Yadav Backs Congress, Slams BJP Over Agency Misuse

‘ED Has No Place,’ Akhilesh Yadav Backs Congress, Slams BJP Over Agency Misuse

Entertainment

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Over 60% Desperate Fans Took Instalments To Pay For Their Coachella 2025 Tickets, Paid As Little As $49.99

Over 60% Desperate Fans Took Instalments To Pay For Their Coachella 2025 Tickets, Paid As

Amitabh Bachchan Discovers Trick To Increase Followers On X, Check Here

Amitabh Bachchan Discovers Trick To Increase Followers On X, Check Here

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in Florida

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash- See Pic!

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash-

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave