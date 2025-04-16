Did Allu Arjun Share Memes On Pushpa 2 Stampede For Which He Went To Jail? Actor’s Private Instagram Account Revealed On Reddit

Though the authenticity of the account is unverified, the Redditor highlighted that celebrities like Rana Daggubati, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Trisha Krishnan follow the profile — fueling speculation that it truly belongs to Allu Arjun.

A Reddit user has claimed to have discovered what appears to be Allu Arjun’s private Instagram account, igniting widespread discussion among fans. The handle in question, @bunny_boy_private, describes itself as a personal space for the actor to “post random shit without thinking.”

Redditor Claims Actor Shared Memes About Pushpa 2 Stampede

The Redditor alleged that this private account recently shared a meme referencing the Pushpa 2 stampede incidents.

The meme, titled “just office things,” featured a clip of Allu Arjun and Rana Daggubati from a scene where Arjun is welcomed home after being released from jail. Interestingly, this same meme was also shared on Rana Daggubati’s public Instagram.

Samantha, Rana, and Trisha Allegedly Follow the Account

Though the authenticity of the account is unverified, the Redditor highlighted that celebrities like Rana Daggubati, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Trisha Krishnan follow the profile — fueling speculation that it truly belongs to Allu Arjun.

As of now, the account has 320 followers, follows 494 accounts, and has posted 1,380 times.

The alleged meme post triggered mixed reactions online. Some fans were shocked that Arjun would post content related to such a serious issue. One Reddit comment read, “Rana shared that from his public acct??? That’s surprising.” Another added, “It’s insensitive to post memes on that matter even IF it’s not his fault.”

Supporters Say Meme Was Harmless and Not About the Stampede

However, not everyone saw the meme as controversial. Many fans defended Arjun, clarifying that the meme simply showcased his bond with Rana and had nothing to do with mocking the stampede incident.

One user commented, “Don’t make a fuss out of this. The meme highlights his friendship with Rana, nothing more.” Another said, “It’s just a normal viral moment. Stop twisting things into negative PR.”

No Official Confirmation From Allu Arjun

As of now, Allu Arjun has not commented on whether @bunny_boy_private is indeed his personal Instagram account. Without official confirmation, fans continue to debate the legitimacy of the profile and the meaning behind the memes shared.

